Severin Films Jumps To 4K UHD This March With DAY OF THE BEAST & PERDITA DURANGO, Plus Kinski and Novak Sleaze On Blu-ray

Longtime cult home video heroes Severin Films will become the latest boutique label to make the jump from Blu-ray to 4k UHD in March of 2021 with the release of two Álex de la Iglesia's '90s classics. The 1995 heavy metal satanic Christmas movie, The Day of the Beast, and 1997's Perdita Durango will usher in this new and exciting era for Severin, also marking both films' worldwide UHD debut. Also coming to Blu-ray that month will be Nosferatu in Venice, a late career effort from the controversial Klaus Kinski as well as Harry Novak (Axe. Kidnapped Co-ed) produced super sleazy thriller, A Scream in the Streets.
We've long been advocates for de la Iglesia as one of the most underappreciated filmmakers working anywhere in the world, and these two films have needed this kind of exposure for a long time, with The Day of the Beast never having an official disc release in the US and Perdita Durango only available in a butchered US cut that left out much of what makes the film so exciting. To have them on the way in this new format is incredibly exciting, and the addition of numerous interviews, documentaries, and video essays, is even better. These are already early contenders for release of the year for 2021, in my opinion, and I can't wait to get my hands on them.
DAY OF THE BEAST (Available on 4k UHD/Blu-ray)
In between his cult hit debut ACCIÓN MUTANTE and proudly depraved PERIDITA DURANGO, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia delivered the international smash that remains one of the best horror comedies of our time: When a rogue priest (Álex Angulo of PAN’S LABYRINTH) discovers the exact date The Antichrist will be born, he’ll enlist a Death Metal record store clerk (Santiago Segura of KILLER BARBYS) and a cheesy TV psychic (Armando De Razza) for an urban spree of “gore, sacrilege and twisted humor” (San Francisco Examiner) to prevent the Apocalypse by summoning Satan himself.Terele Pávez (800 BULLETS) co-stars in this “classic of modern Spanish cinema” (Screen Anarchy) – winner of 6 Goya Awards including Best Director – now restored in 4k from the original negative and loaded with all-new Special Features.
Special Features for Day of the Beast:
Heirs Of The Beast - Feature Length Documentary by Diego López and David Pizarro on the Making and Cultural Impact of DAY OF THE BEAST
Antichrist Superstar - Interview with Director Alex De La Iglesia
The Man Who Saved the World - Interview with Actor Armando De Razza
Beauty and the Beast - Interview with Actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta
Shooting The Beast - Interview with Director Of Photography Flavio Martínez Labiano
Mirindas Asesinas - 1990 Short Film by Alex De La Iglesia
For his English-language debut, writer/director Álex de la Iglesia (DAY OF THE BEAST) chose novelist Barry Gifford’s prequel to WILD AT HEART featuring sociopath priestess Perdita Durango. But when the U.S. distributor saw the finished film, they slashed 10+ minutes of gleefully profane sex & violence and dumped it under the title DANCE WITH THE DEVIL. Severin is proud to present the complete Director’s Cut starring Oscar® nominee Rosie Perez and Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem in the “amoral love story” (DVD Talk) filled with human sacrifices, kidnapping, murder, fetus trafficking and the dogged DEA agent (James Gandolfini) on the trail of it all. Don Stroud (DJANGO UNCHAINED), Demián Bichir (THE HATEFUL EIGHT), Alex Cox (REPO MAN) and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins co-star in this “splendidly irresponsible” (Moria) joyride to the dark side, now restored in 4k with all-new Special Features.
Special Features for Perdita Durango:
On The Border - Interview with Director Alex De La Iglesia
Writing PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Writer Barry Gifford
Dancing With The Devil - An Appraisal By Film Scholar Dr. Rebekah McKendry
NARCOSATANICOS: PERDITA DURANGO and the Matamoros Cult - Interview with Abraham Castillo Flores and 'Cauldron of Blood' Author Jim Schutze
Canciones de Amor Maldito: The Music of PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Composer Simon Boswell
Shooting Perdita Durango - Interview with Director of Photography Flavio Labiano
Trailer
Disc Specs for Perdita Durango:
Aspect ratio: 2.35:1
Audio: English 2.0 Stereo, English 5.1 Surround, Spanish Dub 5.1 Surround
Subtitles: English
Closed Captions: English SDH
NOSFERATU IN VENICE (Available on Blu-ray)
What was intended to be an unofficial sequel to Werner Herzog’s NOSFERATU instead became one of the most notoriously fascinating productions in EuroCult history: Klaus Kinski – “now fully in the grip of the ‘batsh*t crazy’ phase of his career” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) – gives his penultimate performance as the legendary vampire resurrected in modern-day Venice with an insatiable hunger for warm blood and rough sex. Donald Pleasence and Academy Award®winner Christopher Plummer co-star in this sumptuously insane shocker that features music by Oscar®winner Vangelis (CHARIOTS OF FIRE), employed five different directors – including Mario Caiano (NIGHTMARE CASTLE), Luigi Cozzi (PAGANINI HORROR), writer/producer Augusto Caminito and reportedly Kinski himself – and still delivers “one eye-popping scene after another” (Cinema Retro), now scanned in 2k from the original negative.
Special Features for Nosferatu in Venice:
Creation is Violent: Anecdotes From Kinski’s Final Years - Feature length documentary
Additional Cast & Crew Interviews
Trailer
Disc Specs for Nosferatu in Venice:
Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
Audio: Italian mono with English subtitles, English mono with optional closed captions
A SCREAM IN THE STREETS (Available on Blu-ray)
From infamous producer Harry Novak – whose Box Office International Pictures brought the world such classics as AXE, MANTIS IN LACE and WHAM BAM THANK YOU, SPACEMAN – comes the still-startling sickie about a pair of L.A.P.D. detectives hunting a transvestite psychopath through a polyester jungle of massage parlor perverts, suburban sex fiends, violence-crazed cops and “one of the worst examples of cross-dressing ever filmed” (Digitally Obsessed). Joshua Bryant (ENTER THE DEVIL), Sandy Carey (DRIVE-IN MASSACRE), Linda York (CHAIN GANG WOMEN) and Sharon Kelly (aka ‘80s adult film superstar Colleen Brennan) star in this “garish display of rampant depravity” (Pulp International) directed by Carl Monson (PLEASE DON’T EAT MY MOTHER!), now scanned uncut in 2K from the original negative and throbbing with Special Features.
Special Features for A Scream in the Streets:
The Peeper – Two Sexy Shorts Produced From A SCREAM IN THE STREETS Outtakes