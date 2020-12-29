Diana Galimzyanova's "Murder Girl. A true story " wins at Phoenix FearCON
Russian horror-comedy "Murder Girl. A true story" wins Best Foreign Short Film at the Phoenix FearCON IX Horror Film Festival.
Directed by a Russian filmmaker and video artist Diana Galimzyanova "Murder Girl A true story" follows Murder Girl, a serial killer blogger while she wanders through the Russian flea market in search of a new knife. This short is a mix of narrative, mockumentary, and authentic documentary and is a part of a big transmedia project that includes a short, a music video series of blog, a theatre performance and that would conclude in a feature film. Starring Ekaterina Dar as the lead character the short film has already won Special Mention Award at Galichnik Film Festival in the Republic of North Macedonia.
