Date and Official Selection for 6th Night Terrors Film Festival now announced for 2021

Date and Official Selection for Night Terrors Film Festival 2021 is now announced. The event will be hosted once again by actor Kim Sønderholm!

Front Line Assembly: Arbeit (Henrik Bjerregaard Clausen, Denmark)

Axe To The Face (Andrew Moorehead, USA)

Things We Did (Pia Thrasher, USA)

Pick Up Artist (Mario Alexander Schuster, Germany)

Pluto (Larke Miller, Canada)

Green Cobra (Sigurd Culhane, USA)

Strayed (Sarah Bonrepaux, France)

Bloodshed (Paolo Mancini & Daniel Watchorn, Canada)

Crock Pot (Ty Jones, USA)



(Intermission)

Clout (Ariel Hansen, Canada)

Essential Worker (Ramy Gheit, USA)

Emily (Aydin Baatyrbekov, Qatar)

No One’s Listening (Juan Carlos Castaneda, USA)

The Interrogation (Vincent Soto, Sweden)

Look what you have done! (Monica De Almeida, Switzerland)

Cadaueris Exquis (Lopez-Portillo, Escamilla, Castellanos & Aguilera, Mexico)

Now Following You (Patrick Foster, Ireland)

Oak (Dane Elcar, USA)

Hospital Dumpster Divers (Anders Elsrud Hultgreen, Norway)

Attend NTFF21 in Copenhagen, Denmark February 5, read more at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2463975550524568

Attend NTFF21 in Aarhus, Denmark February 11, read more at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/135156945077008/