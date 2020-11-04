Exclusive ATTACK OF THE DEMONS Clip: You Gotta Shoot

Free-floating anxiety is a condition that many of us have experienced in our lives, even before this current year, and long before the type of anxiety that has settled into our daily existence in recent days. Now add to that the idea that we may suffer from an Attack of the Demons and we may go out of our minds!

Happily, the Attack of the Demons that I am referring to here is an animated horror film, which may make it more palatable for adult viewers who love horror movies and also love animated films.

Fresh off its bow in virtual theaters over the weekend, Attack of the Demons is now available to watch via various Digital platforms. Directed by Eric Power, the film is set in the more innocent year of 1994, as noted by official synopsis:

"For centuries, a demonic cult has been plotting the destruction of mankind. When a small Colorado town is overrun by a legion of mutating demons, three non-demon hunter friends must use every skill their minds can fathom to stave off the demon apocalypse."

Our exclusive NSFW (Not Safe For Work) clip illustrates the old adage that friends who love their friends must not hesitate to shoot demons in the head. The clip, as well as the photos below, give a good idea what to expect in Attack of the Demons.

