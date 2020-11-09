Blood Window 2020: Official Screenings & Spotlight on International Projects Announced

Prior to the weekend Variety first announced the official selection of screenings that will take place during Blood Window at the end of the month.

Under normal circumstances these films would be screened throughout the duration of the festival. Virtual attendees of the market will be able to screen all these projects on the market's digital platform of choice. There will also be physicial screenings in cinemas in Spanish language and European territories around the World: Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Italy, Madrid and France.

The titles under the Works in Progress section will be under various stages of production, near completion for sake of being able to understand what is going on, with set goals in mind to bring the project to completion and then to send it our into the World.

My friend, Sandra Arriagada, is already pitching her feature film Matria in the LAB that weekend and now her film APPS, a horror anthology with chapters from my other friend Lucio A Rojas and directors José Miguel Zuñiga and Camilo León. It played at Sitges last month. Despite the year she's been quite busy with both projects and a number of panel and jury appearances this year. Keep an eye out for her! If she is not already she will be a prominant voice for female filmmakers in the LatAm region.

Of particular interest is a project from the Dominican Republic, Jupia, from co-directors Leticia Tonos and José Gómez. Because how often do we get to write about a genre film from the Dominican Republic? Equally rare is the opportunity to talk about genre cinema from Guatemala so we have our eyes on The Eye and the Wall from Carlos Javier del Cid Mazariegos. From Colombia there is Tarumama, from production powerhouse Dynamo Producciones who have produced lauded productions Narcos and Monos.

The International Spotlight features seletions endorsed by other international genre festivals, vying for sales and distribution deals throughout the Americas. Sitges, Brussels, BIFAN and ICAA, Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales have endorsed the five screenings.

All the selections are listed below.

We are happy to announce the official selection of BW Screenings for the Blood Window Program at Ventana Sur 2020. This year, it will take place from November 30th to December 4th. The section curated by José Luis Rebordinos, Director of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, features nine titles with very different themes. There are vampires, ancestral deities, the apocalypse, a dystopian future and even an episode film, a typology much loved by fantasy and horror films. The films will be screened online on the market platform and will have traditional screenings (closed to industry representatives) in theaters in Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Italy, Madrid and France. In addition, we feature the Spotlight on International Projects selection, five projects in the development stage in search of potential partners in the Latin American territory. Four of the projects highlighted in International Fantastic Film Festivals and one project selected in collaboration with the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts of Spain (ICAA).]

The following descriptions were pilfered from the Variety article