Arrow Fills The Smallest Month of 2021 With Some Of The Biggest Titles, Including DEMONS 4K UHD

February of 2021 seems a bumper crop of amazing looking releases from Arrow Video in the US, Canada, and the UK.

All three territories will see the first Blu-ray release of Ryan Sexton, Rodney Ascher, & David Lawrence's documentary on the infamous lead singer of punk miscreants, The Mentors, The El Duce Tapes. On top of that, Arrow continues their commitment to releasing the films of legendary Japanese provocateur Ishii Teruo with Shogun's Joy Of Torture (a film teased in the commentary track of last summer's Inferno of Torture, for those listening closely).

UK fans will get the 4K UHD premiere of Lamberto Bava's Demons & Demons 2, definitely my most hotly anticipated release of the bunch. This limited edition set will be released on both regular Blu-ray locked to Region B, however, 4K UHD capable fans should know that the format is region free, so it will be perfectly playable on UHD players around the world. Just sayin'. Finally, available in the UK only is Brian Yuzna's trilogy topper, Beyond Re-Animator, the Dr. Herbert West in prison gore fest.

As a bonus, Arrow has announced a Zavvi (UK)/DiabolikDVD (US) exclusive steelbook set of their exceptional release of An American Werewolf in London.

