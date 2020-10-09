PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN: New Poster, Trailer, & Release Date for Highly Anticipated Intense Drama

Certainly one of the hottest and most controversial titles to come out of Sundance this year (this year? it feels like a lifetime since January...), Promising Young Woman has been anticipated for its stellar reviews of Carey Mulligan's blistering performance, and director/writer Emerald Fennell's unwavering and unsubtle (to say the least) perspective on rape culture and toxic masculinity. Rumors of a shocking twist abound, and we've all been waiting to find out when we will get to see it, when the original springtime release was pushed back.

Well, the wait is almost over. Focus Features have selected Christmas Day, and a theaterical-only release, for the film in North America. It remains to be seen whether this risk - both of the date and only live screenings - will pay off, considering how quickly our circumstances are changing (many people are understandbly unwilling to take any unnecessary risks, and we don't know if we'll get to see our families over the holidays). In his review out of Sundance, Mel Valentin wrote of the film, "A zeitgeist-inspired response to the #MeToo movement, Promising Young Woman delivers a scathingly bracing, broad critique of toxic masculinity in all its self- and other-destructive forms".

You'll have to decide for yourself if you'll see it in theaters or wait for the VOD/streaming release. Watch the new trailer below.