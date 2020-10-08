David Fincher Returns With Throwback Noir Teaser For MANK

Netflix continues to be a wonderful sandbox for Auteurs, and David Fincher's latest Mank, co-written by his brother and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, is no exception. This fantastic November release is imbued with oldschool cool and casts corrupt 1930s Hollywood as villain through the jaded eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he rushes to complete the script for the legendary Citizen Kane. This meet of favourite genre and favourite Director has me very excited indeed.

Check the lush snippy teaser and stills below, the sublime lighting both artificial and natural is next-level, and the soft details on each face, and the distorted obscured perspective in scenes. David Fincher's signature fatalism in digital, I am wowed already.

Mank wil release on Netflix December 4th, more detail can be found here.