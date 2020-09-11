Toronto 2020: VIOLATION, Exclusive Image From Canadian Dramatic Horror Debut

Canadian filmmakers Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli will be making their feature film debut at TIFF on Monday with their dramatic horror film Violation. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive image from the film to share with you this morning. From left to right is Anna Maguire and Sims-Fewer.

Sims-Fewer herself achingly portrays the film’s principal psyche, Miriam, a woman treading water in an unhappy marriage who hopes to find solace in a weekend reunion with her estranged younger sister, Greta (Anna Maguire), at a secluded cottage estate. Along with their respective husbands, Miriam’s brooding partner Caleb (Obi Abili) and Greta’s affable Dylan (Jesse LaVercombe), they find themselves navigating a minefield of one another’s sensitivies and histories, culminating in a traumatic series of betrayals — the root of which is a deeply upsetting act of sexual violence. ( TIFF film page

This terror-ific poster also debuted the other day. Nice. Screen Anarchy will have a review of Violation next week. Keep an eye out for it.