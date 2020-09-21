Telluride Horror Show 2020: SPARE PARTS, FOR SAKE OF VICIOUS, BUTCHERS in First Wave of Shelter-in-Place Edition

As we announced just a few loooooong weeks ago our friends at the Telluride Horror Show have gone digital this year with their Shelter-in-Place edition. Today they have announced the first wave of titles and there is a nice mix of circuit faves, really cool events and short films.

We all agree that films make the festival but never look past any events a festival includes as well. Telluride Horror has a couple really cool ones, so far. There will be a live Virtual conversation with authors Max Brooks & Daniel Kraus on October 17th. Telluride Horror is continuing their tradition of Creepy Campfire Tales with a host of authors contributing again.

We take great pleasure in sharing with you that of the first wave of titles four of them are Canadian productions. Makes you wonder, what closed border? There is a new horror flick called Butchers which will have its world premiere at Tellride Horror and Spare Parts, For the Sake of Vicious and Hail to the Deadites are presently on the circuit.

All the information about the first wave of titles, the events, the short films and how to purchase a festival pass is in the press release below.

Telluride Horror Show Releases First Wave for "Shelter-in-Place" Edition

Guest Writers, Feature Film Premieres & International Shorts Revealed for 2020 Virtual Festival

TELLURIDE, CO - Passes are now available for Telluride Horror Show, which has announced its first wave of films, events and guests for the 2020 Shelter-in-Place Edition, scheduled for October 15-18.

The first announcement includes 11 feature films, 40 short films from 13 countries, and some of the genre's most recognized authors, including Max Brooks, Daniel Kraus, Paul Tremblay, Alma Katsu, Emily M. Danforth, and Jeremy Robert Johnson.

In keeping with festival tradition, "Creepy Campfire Tales" will go on, and while viewers will have the flexibility to enjoy most of the festival at their own pace, Telluride Horror Show is also excited to host a live virtual conversation with renowned authors Max Brooks and Daniel Kraus (event details and writer bios below).

Passes for the 11th Annual event are now available on the FESTIVAL PLATFORM

The second wave and festival schedule will be announced in coming weeks.

For a complete breakdown of the first wave (including film synopses), please read below.

----

SPECIAL EVENTS

Live Virtual Conversation with Max Brooks & Daniel Kraus

1pm (MST), Saturday, October 17, 2020

Free & Open to the Public

Max Brooks

GUEST AUTHOR

Max Brooks is the author of World War Z, The Zombie Survival Guide, Minecraft: The Island, and Devolution: A Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre. His graphic novels include GI Joe: Hearts and Minds, The Extinction Parade, Germ Warfare: A Graphic History, and The Harlem Hellfighters. Brooks holds dual fellowships at the Atlantic Council's Brent Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and the Modern War Institute at West Point.

Daniel Kraus

GUEST AUTHOR

Daniel Kraus is a New York Times bestselling author. With Guillermo del Toro, he co-authored The Shape of Water, based on the same idea the two created for the Oscar-winning film. Also with del Toro, Kraus co-authored Trollhunters, which was adapted into the Emmy-winning Netflix series. Kraus's The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch was named one of Entertainment Weekly's Top 10 Books of the Year, and he has won two Odyssey Awards (for both Rotters and Scowler) and has been a Library Guild selection, YALSA Best Fiction for Young Adults, Bram Stoker finalist, and more. The Living Dead, his newest release, is a posthumous collaboration with legendary filmmaker George A. Romero. Kraus's work has been translated into over 25 languages. He lives with his wife in Chicago.

"CREEPY CAMPFIRE TALES" (Free & Open to the Public)

Take your screen outside, build a campfire or light some candles, and enjoy virtual "Creepy Campfire Tales" from guest authors Emily M. Danforth, Jeremy Robert Johnson, Alma Katsu and Paul Tremblay, filmed exclusively for the Telluride Horror Show "Shelter-in-Place Edition".

Emily M. Danforth

GUEST AUTHOR

Emily M. Danforth's debut (YA) novel, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, was named to numerous "best book" lists, translated into half-a-dozen languages, and adapted into a Sundance award winning feature film of the same name. Emily's second novel, Plain Bad Heroines - a meta-gothic-sapphic-romp of nested stories and so many killer yellow jackets - will be published by HarperCollins in October 2020. (Think of it as Picnic at Hanging Rock + The Blair Witch Project x lesbians.) Emily has an MFA in Fiction from the University of Montana and a Ph.D in English-Creative Writing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She lives in Rhode Island with her wife Erica, her mother Sylvia, and two of the most spoiled dogs on the planet, Kevin and Sally O'Malley. Emily's favorite 1980s slasher movie is April Fool's Day and no, she almost certainly doesn't want to hear why you think she's wrong about that choice.

Jeremy Robert Johnson

GUEST AUTHOR

Jeremy Robert Johnson is the author of the critically acclaimed Entropy in Bloom, In the River, and the breakthrough cult novel Skullcrack City. His latest novel, The Loop, is "unputdownable...fans of The Twilight Zone, The X-Files, and Stranger Things will be especially thrilled" (Publishers Weekly). Jeremy's fiction has been praised by countless publications and authors such as David Wong, Chuck Palahniuk and Jack Ketchum, and has appeared internationally in numerous anthologies and magazines.

Alma Katsu

GUEST AUTHOR

Alma Katsu writes novels that combine history and horror. Her latest are The Deep, a reimagining of the sinking of the Titanic, and The Hunger, a reimagining of the story of the Donner Party with a horror twist. The Hunger made NPR's list of the 100 Best Horror Stories, was nominated for a Stoker and Locus Award for best horror novel, and recently won Spain's Kelvin 505 award for Best Novel (translated). It also won the 2018 Western Heritage Award for Best Novel. Ms. Katsu lives outside of Washington, D.C. with her husband, musician Bruce Katsu. She is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Writing Program and Brandeis University, where she studied with novelist John Irving. She also is an alumni of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers. Prior to publication of her first novel, Ms. Katsu had a long career in intelligence, working for several US agencies and a think tank. Her first spy novel, Red Widow, will be published spring 2021.

Paul Tremblay

GUEST AUTHOR

Paul Tremblay is the award-winning and best-selling author of The Cabin at the End of the World, Growing Things and Other Stories, A Head Full of Ghosts, Disappearance at Devil's Rock, and The Little Sleep. Stephen King found Paul's new novel, Survivor Song, "absolutely riveting. I haven't been able to put it down." Paul is a member of the board of directors of the Shirley Jackson Awards, and his essays and short fiction have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly.com, and numerous "year's best" anthologies. He has a master's degree in mathematics and lives outside Boston with his family.

----

FEATURE FILMS (first wave)

Anonymous Animals

France | 2020 | 64 min | Director: Baptiste Rouveure

A series of vignettes illustrating human captives being literally treated like animals by humanoid figures with animal heads - who or what exactly are these people?

Butchers

Canada | 2020 | 93 min | Director: Adrian Langley

WORLD PREMIERE

A family of sadistic butchers lives deep in the backcountry. From the dead of winter to the dog days of summer, anyone who crosses their path is dead meat.

Dark Stories

France | 2019 | 84 min | Directors: Guillaume Lubrano & François Descraques

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Five short horror films about ghouls, E.T, haunted dolls, zombies and more.

For the Sake of Vicious

Canada | 2019 | 81 min | Directors: Gabriel Carrer & Reese Eveneshen

For the Sake of Vicious stars Lora Burke as a nurse and single mother who returns from a late shift on Halloween to find a maniac hiding out with a hostage in her home. As a wave of violent intruders descend upon the neighborhood and lay siege, the nurse soon realizes the only way out of the situation is to become as violent as everyone else.

Hail to the Deadites

Canada | 2020 | 79 min | Director: Steve Villeneuve

Hail to the Deadites is a documentary about the fans of the Evil Dead franchise. Through interviews with cast, crew, collectors, fans, freaks and geeks, Hail to the Deadites seeks to illuminate the darkest reaches of the Evil Dead franchise's undying and still-growing popularity - a popularity that has spawned four films, a TV series, comic books, figurines, and surpassed even its creator's wildest dreams. Hail to the Deadites puts the spotlight on the fans that cultivated and spread this groovy pop-culture infection and celebrates those who've celebrated the films! Featuring interviews with Evil Dead franchise cast members Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManincor, Tom Sullivan, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley DePaiva, Sarah Berry, Rick Domeier & Bill Moseley.

Retribution

USA | 1987 | 109 min | Director: Guy Magar

RESTORATION WORLD PREMIERE

From the annals of '80s L.A. horror history comes this outrageous, gaudy tale of possession and dismemberment, complete with bizarre death scenes and glowing eyes, awash in eye-popping blasts of red and lime. On Halloween night, George wants to end it all - but doesn't die after falling several stories to the ground. A green-hued force enters George, tormenting his dreams of a man brutally gunned down by faceless people. From there, RETRIBUTION takes several more shocking, "Tales From The Crypt"-worthy turns into the strange and inventive. Restoration world premiere courtesy of Severin Films and the American Genre Film Archive! www.americangenrefilm.com

Spare Parts

Canada | 2020 | 90 min | Director: Andrew Thomas Hunt

U.S. PREMIERE

In a godforsaken bar in the middle of nowhere, an all-girl punk band, Ms. 45, rips the stage apart with their punk spirit. Their performance impresses an enthusiastic fan who lures the girls into a trap, sedates them, and starts... customizing them. The four wake up with an axe, drill or chainsaw attached to one arm and are forced to fight gladiator-style, in an arena-style auto-wrecking yard for the amusement of the Emperor and his sadistic townsfolk. The women must now truly band together and use all of their talents if they're going to get out alive.

The 100 Candles Game

New Zealand/Argentina | 2020 | 100 min

Directors: Victor Català, Brian Deane, Oliver Lee Garland, Guillermo Lockhart, Tony Morales, Nicolás Onetti, Nicholas Peterson, Daniel Rübesam, & Christopher West

WORLD PREMIERE

A group of friends must confront their fears in a terrifying game. They must sit by the other players in a circle made of a hundred candles, take one of them and tell a horror story. As stories are told and candles blown out, strange events will start to happen. They will feel strange presences around them, lurking in the shadows. But they MUST NOT leave the game or else a terrible curse will fall upon them...

The AGFA Horror Trailer Show

USA | 2020 | 80 min | Director: Miss N. Limbs

Visit the drive-in from dimension X! Unleashed from the dungeon of AGFA (the American Genre Film Archive), these are the most spine-ripping, slime-slinging, soul-shredding horror trailers in our arsenal. Meticulously constructed by AGFA's mad scientists to resemble an otherworldly night at the movies under the stars, this mix features a plethora of material unseen since the films' original releases. From the vaults of the American Genre Film Archive! www.americangenrefilm.com

The Columnist

Netherlands | 2019 | 84 min | Director: Ivo van Aart

In this darkly funny horror film, Katja Herbers plays columnist and writer Femke, who is flooded with (anonymous) nasty messages and death threats on social media. One day she is completely done with it and decides to take revenge...

----

SHORT FILMS (first wave)

A Strange Calm

USA | 2020 | 15 min | Director: Austin Rourke

When 12-year-old Rosie and Miles encounter a strange man on the 4th of July, their journey to watch the fireworks on the outskirts of town becomes an unexpected fight for survival.

Abracitos

Spain | 2020 | 10 min | Director: Tony Morales

A terrible phone call in the middle of the night shakes Laura's world. Meanwhile, little Ainara plays in her room. The appearance of an unknown entity will test the mental and emotional stability of the two sisters.

Antikk (Antique)

Norway | 2020 | 12 min | Director: Morten Haslerud

Anjelica buys an antique bathtub from a dead person's estate and soon learns that some old things have more soul than others.

Ashes

Argentina | 2019 | 10 min | Director: Gonzalo Mellid

The walk home from school will be altered for two sisters when the youngest takes an unexplored path into the woods that leads to a disquieting abandoned institution. Mesmerized by the building, the girl finds a scorched sketchbook that warns of a menacing presence surrounding her - but her innocence won't let her see that her life is in danger.

BOS

Belgium | 2020 | 10 min | Director: Steffen Geypens

The forest is suspiciously quiet. The wind rustles softly through the leaves, the sun reflects on the moist soil, no animals can be seen. The only thing that disturbs this peace is the panting of two jogging teenagers. When they reach an open space, the tension suddenly arises.

Carmentis

Australia | 2020 | 15 min | Director: Antony Webb

A grief stricken miner injured on the desolate planet Carmentis must overcome personal demons to survive, but can he get there before the planet freezes?

Clearwater

Taiwan/Republic of China | 2020 | 6 min | Director: Rob Jabbaz

A young woman visits a secluded riverbank to relax in the sun. When a mosquito bites her, it becomes clear that there is a secret force of nature at work. And it wants more than just a drop of blood.

Click

Netherlands | 2020 | 4 min | Director: Ivo van Aart

When a girl comes home at night, she finds a picture on her phone of herself sleeping...

Exit

Russian Federation | 2020 | 21 min | Director: Ivan Basov

With their deadline looming, a small team of construction workers isn't too happy to find an anomaly in the house they're renovating. Especially one that breaks the laws of physics. But maybe there's something to be gained from this? Like a finder's fee... Or nightmare fuel.

Face Your Fears

USA | 2020 | 16 min | Director: Neil Stevens

A young woman terrified of the dark discovers a supernatural game that will cure her fear, if she faces it first.

Feed Your Muse

USA | 2020 | 16 min | Director: Brendan Beachman

An aspiring novelist purchases the "muse" of a famous dead author at a garage sale. But what does the muse want in return?

Guest

UK | 2020 | 12 min | Director: Finn Callan

A young woman takes drastic measures to rid herself of a mysterious, otherworldly creature known as 'The Guest.'

In the Mirrors

USA | 2020 | 8 min | Director: Merlin Camozzi

Clara discovers she has much bigger problems than a nerve-wracking meeting when her AirBnB turns out to be haunted by invisible creatures.

Karaoke Night

Portugal | 2020 | 8 min | Director: Francisco Lacerda

Two sleazy tourists have the night of their lives at a karaoke bar in the Azores.

Keith

UK | 2019 | 3 min | Director: Alex Baro-Cayetano

A little girl meets someone called "Keith" during difficult times. She doesn't know what he's here for...yet.

Laura Hasn't Slept

USA | 2020 | 11 min | Director: Parker Finn

Desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare, a young woman seeks help from her therapist.

Little Willy

USA | 2020 | 18 min | Director: Andrew Bowser

A former child actor, known for the 1980s horror film "Little Willy," has a mental breakdown in his mid-30s while attending a horror convention.

Maere

USA | 2020 | 2 min | Director: Alex Grybauskas

A college student learns her roommate is being haunted by a monster... and it's coming for her next.

Misha

Canada | 2019 | 10 min | Director: Andrew Jeffrey

Misha's only daughter, June, is very sick. After five days at home, June's school reports her absence to the state, prompting agents from the Bureau of Order and Safety to investigate the nature of June's illness. When the agents arrive, an exhausted Misha faces the reality that the agents are there to determine whether or not she and June are modern day witches.

Mr. ThisforThat

USA | 2020 | 14 min | Director: Thomas Mendolia

A girl from a broken home is visited in her closet by a mysterious creature who promises her anything she wants...at a price.

Nightingale

Netherlands | 2020 | 15 min | Director: Jasper de Bruin

A heavily overworked nurse is being stalked by a mysterious figure during her night shift in the nursing home.

No Thank You

USA | 2020 | 6 min | Director: Rachael Drummond

As the end of the world approaches, a woman must decide between fighting for her life or staying in her cozy apartment and waiting for death.

Nova

USA | 2020 | 9 min | Director: David McAbee

Dr. Nova Thorpe has but a few minutes before the inevitable. But before that she must warn everyone that her experiment went horrifically wrong.

Oh Deer

USA | 2020 | 5 min | Director: Richard C. Jones

A father tries to spend some quality time with his son but things get out of hand after they hit a deer in the road.

Peter the Penguin

UK | 2020 | 9 min | Director: Andrew Rutter

Nigel is on his way to meet his partner's daughter Emily for the first time and he hopes to make a big impression.

Progeny

USA | 2020 | 29 min | Director: Justin Daering

When a blue-collar man is forcibly implanted with his alien boss's parasitic offspring, he asks his wife to help him remove the parasite.

Regret

Canada | 2020 | 16 min | Director: Santiago Menghini

Following the death of his father, a man must survive the manifestations of his inner demons over the course of a dreary night.

Selfie

USA | 2020 | 9 min | Director: John Poliquin

An insecure teenager deletes her social media accounts and learns that what she put online will come back to haunt her.

Significant Other

USA | 2020 | 6 min | Director: Quinn George

A couple struggles to see eye to eye when a mysterious red orb appears in their new home.

Smiles

Spain | 2019 | 13 min | Director: Javier Chavanel

Borja is about to meet his girlfriend's parents. A tricky and awkward moment. But he can't even imagine what he's going to suffer through next...just smile and wait.

Teething

Canada | 2019 | 9 min | Director: Luke Humphrey

A lonely janitor must make a choice when a vampire attack leaves him the sole caretaker of an orphaned, and possibly monstrous, infant.

The Altruist

USA | 2020 | 35 min | Director: Matt Smith

Two characters are forced to navigate a stark and brutal calculus in hunger, sex and death when routine facility maintenance veers wildly towards conflict and the instinct for self-preservation.

The Appointment

UK | 2020 | 20 min | Director: Alexandre Singh

Disturbed by a mysterious entry in his diary, novelist Henry Salt embarks on an obsessive quest to uncover the identity of his 12 o'clock appointment.

The Body

USA | 2020 | 5 min | Director: David Brame

Two friends embark on a journey to dig an unmarked grave in the middle of the desert. One comes out, altered and changed.

The Familiars

Australia | 2020 | 16 min | Director: Millicent Malcolm

When a skeptical teenage girl inherits a mysterious heirloom, she must decide whether to use it to protect herself from her destructive mother.

The Knock

USA | 2020 | 4 min | Director: Zach D. Lorkiewicz

A young woman wakes up in the middle of the night from a knock on her bedroom door.

The Motorist

Scotland | 2019 | 10 min | Director: Ciaran Lyons

When a man refuses to get out of his car after running someone over, he causes justice to take a bizarre and terrible form.

There's a Ghost in the House

USA | 2020 | 7 min | Directors: Brad McHargue & Becky Sayers

A couple's fractured relationship is pushed to the brink when an unexpected visitor shows up in the middle of the night.

We All Scream

USA | 2020 | 7 min | Directors: Chris Lofing & Travis Cluff

A neglected boy with a sweet tooth gets more than he bargained for when he receives a special visit from the mysterious ice cream man, Mr. Sweetie.

Who Goes There?

UK | 2020 | 24 min | Director: Astrid Thorvaldsen

Minnesota 1880: The trust of three Norwegian sisters is tested when a stranger appears on their prairie. When the eldest invites him in to heal her dying sister, she doesn't realize that a supernatural force is crossing her threshold.

You Wouldn't Understand

USA | 2020 | 9 min | Director: Trish Harnetiaux

An idyllic picnic of one is upended after the arrival of a stranger.