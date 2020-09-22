Sitges Pitchbox 2020: Film And Series Projects Selected For Virtual Coproduction Event

Sitges is not too far off and along with that comes Sitges Pitchbox, an international coproduction event committed to finding production partners for emerging projects.

This year the project will go virtual over four days. Two days from the opening weekend will be devoted to scripted series and feature films will follow up on two days during the following weekend.

We see that a couple of our friends are in the mix this year. Demian Rugna (Terrified) and Juan Diego Escobar Alzate (Luz The Flower of Evil) will be pitching new feature film projects. In the meantime there is one more LatAm project out of Mexico, two home team projects from Spain and one each from the UK and Germany.

Scripted genre focused series have had a bountiful resurgence of late and with the major streamers sharing more and more of their international acquisitions around the World the time is now to develop bigger ideas into the long form medium. There are three from Spain and four from around Europe.

We're hoping we can find out more about each project's focus as the event nears, but these things usually stay under wraps until they are presented to their esteemed colleagues. Still, when all you have to do is reach out to your friends and ask you will find out easy enough.

Rugna will tell you that his pitch, Cuando Acecha la Maldad, is about a dysfunctional family on the run from outright evil and Alzate will tell you that his pitch, El Arcoiris Negro (Searching for the Black Rainbow), is a Lovecraftian folk horror spaghetti western.

Sign us up for both, please.

Selected projects for Sitges Pitchbox 2020 announced The Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival have announced the selected feature films and scripted series in development for the new virtual edition of Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy projects. The representatives from the projects will have seven minutes each to pitch and will be offered one to one meetings with companies such as Atresmedia Studios, El Estudio, Film Factory, Filmax, Gaumont, Globalgate Entertainment, Leonine, Lionsgate, Nadcon Film, Showrunner Films, Wild Bunch and XYZ Films. In addition, they will have the chance to win one of the four cash awards to support development expenses. The best feature film will be awarded with 5.000€, while the two runner up feature films will receive 1.000€ each. An award of 2.500€ will be granted to the best scripted series. The jury consists of Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Mònica Garcia (Sitges Festival) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) for films; Carolina Bang (Pokeepsie Films), Susana Herreras (Movistar+) and Katrin Pors (Snowglobe Film) for series. The event will take place virtually over four days during the Sitges Film Festival; October 8th and 9th will be dedicated to scripted series and October 15th and 16th to feature films.