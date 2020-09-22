Venice Coverage Hollywood News All News Action Movies Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sitges Pitchbox 2020: Film And Series Projects Selected For Virtual Coproduction Event

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sitges is not too far off and along with that comes Sitges Pitchbox, an international coproduction event committed to finding production partners for emerging projects. 
 
This year the project will go virtual over four days. Two days from the opening weekend will be devoted to scripted series and feature films will follow up on two days during the following weekend. 
 
We see that a couple of our friends are in the mix this year. Demian Rugna (Terrified) and Juan Diego Escobar Alzate (Luz The Flower of Evil) will be pitching new feature film projects. In the meantime there is one more LatAm project out of Mexico, two home team projects from Spain and one each from the UK and Germany. 
 
Scripted genre focused series have had a bountiful resurgence of late and with the major streamers sharing more and more of their international acquisitions around the World the time is now to develop bigger ideas into the long form medium. There are three from Spain and four from around Europe. 
 
We're hoping we can find out more about each project's focus as the event nears, but these things usually stay under wraps until they are presented to their esteemed colleagues. Still, when all you have to do is reach out to your friends and ask you will find out easy enough.
 
Rugna will tell you that his pitch, Cuando Acecha la Maldad, is about a dysfunctional family on the run from outright evil and Alzate will tell you that his pitch, El Arcoiris Negro (Searching for the Black Rainbow), is a Lovecraftian folk horror spaghetti western.
 
Sign us up for both, please. 
 
Selected projects for Sitges Pitchbox 2020 announced
 
The Filmarket Hub platform and the Sitges Film Festival have announced the selected feature films and scripted series in development for the new virtual edition of Sitges Pitchbox - an international pitch event dedicated to horror, sci-fi and fantasy projects.
 
The representatives from the projects will have seven minutes each to pitch and will be offered one to one meetings with companies such as Atresmedia Studios, El Estudio, Film Factory, Filmax, Gaumont, Globalgate Entertainment, Leonine, Lionsgate, Nadcon Film, Showrunner Films, Wild Bunch and XYZ Films.
 
In addition, they will have the chance to win one of the four cash awards to support development expenses. The best feature film will be awarded with 5.000€, while the two runner up feature films will receive 1.000€ each. An award of 2.500€ will be granted to the best scripted series. The jury consists of Javier Fernández (Blood Window), Mònica Garcia (Sitges Festival) and Jongsuk Thomas Nam (NAFF-BIFAN) for films; Carolina Bang (Pokeepsie Films), Susana Herreras (Movistar+) and Katrin Pors (Snowglobe Film) for series.
 
The event will take place virtually over four days during the Sitges Film Festival; October 8th and 9th will be dedicated to scripted series and October 15th and 16th to feature films.
OFFICIAL SELECTION OF INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS
 
BEYOND THE VEIL
United Kingdom
Written by Michael Mortimer
 
BLUE AS YOUR BLOOD
Germany
Written by Ivan Sainz-Pardo and Juan Moscardo Rius
Directed by Ivan Sainz-Pardo
Produced by Till Schmerbeck (Schmerbeck Entertainment)
 
CUANDO ACECHA LA MALDAD
Argentina
Written and directed by Demian Rugna
Produced by Fernando Díaz (Machaco Films)
 
EL ARCOIRIS NEGRO (SEARCHING FOR THE BLACK RAINBOW)
Colombia - Argentina
Written and directed by Juan Diego Escobar Alzate
Produced by Javier Diaz (Coruya Cine)
 
FRONTERA
Spain
Written by Sergio Rozas, Igor Legarreta and Francisco Javier S. Donate
Directed by Sergio Rozas
 
LA NOVIA DE LA MUERTE (DEATH’S BRIDE)
Spain
Written and directed by Antonio Morales
Produced by Jon Arrospide (Antonio Morales P.C.)
 
PRECIOSÍSIMA SANGRE (PRECIOUS BLOOD)
Mexico
Written by Andrés Kaiser and Francisco González
Directed by Andrés Kaiser
Produced by Nicole Maynard Pinto (Cine Feral)
 
OFFICIAL SELECTION OF EUROPEAN SCRIPTED SERIES
 
BE HAPPY, OR ELSE!
Estonia
Created by Chinh Van Tran, Mauricio Tunaroza Romero and Eric Romero
Written by Chinh Van Tran
Directed by Eric Romero
Produced by Mauricio Tunaroza Romero
 
DAEDALUS
Germany
Created by BLAKBULB
Written by Anakaren Gomez and Bárbara Almeida Ladeia
Directed by Bárbara Almeida Ladeia and Adedunmola Olanrewaju
Produced by Leopold W. Hofmann (Ampics Media)
 
DUBOIS
Italy
Created by César González Álvarez
Written by César González Álvarez and Mario Felipe de la Maza
Directed by César González Álvarez
Produced by Adele Dell'erario (Occhi di Giove) and Salvatore Lizzio (Revok Films)
 
LA GRIETA
Spain
Created and written by Maria Calafat
 
LEMONIZ
Spain
Created by Pablo de la Chica
Written by Pablo de la Chica and Elisa Puerto Aubel
Produced by David Torres (Salon Indien Films)
 
MR. RAY
Belgium
Created by Antoine Bours
Written by Antoine Bours, Christophe Mavroudis, Christophe Joaquin and Pierre Puget
 
R.I.P.
Spain
Created, written and directed by Caye Casas
Produced by Norbert Llaràs (Alhena Production)
