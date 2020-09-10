Sitges 2020: ANONYMOUS ANIMALS Trailer Presents New French Horror

Set to premiere at the Sitges International Film Festival next month, the first trailer for Anomymous Animals presents new French horror in a very dark light. (That's a good thing, by the way.)

Written and directed by Baptiste Rouveure, the film stars Thierry Marcos, Aurelièn Chilarski, Pauline Guilpain and Emilien Lavaut. I watched the trailer, which we have embedded below, before reading the synopsis, which matches perfectly with the mood and atmosphere of the video. Here are the words that may be read, now or later:

"A series of vignettes illustrating human captives being literally treated like animals by humanoid figures with animal heads - who or what exactly are these people?"

Certainly, this looks to be an intentionally mysterious and disturbing work. The festival in Sitges will unfold between October 8-18; read more about it here. Anomymous Animals has been acquired by genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala, so I'm hoping it will be more widely available in due course. For now, there is the trailer.