Santiago Horror 2020: Festival Goes Virtual With World Premieres of SKY SHARKS, THE DEEP ONES And Local Film SEJI

Festival season is kind of back, for better or worse. Films are finding spots on the circuit as more festivals adopt the virtual experience where possible.

More importantly are the films that will play during the festival. There are the anthologies Ill. Final Contagium and Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales. There are three world premieres; German production Sky Sharks, U.S. production HP Lovecraft's The Deep Ones and Chilean production Seji. There is also the documentary The Horror Crowd from Ruben Pla, which explores only the Hollywood horror community. Then there is the biopic about famed cult director Lucio Fulci, Fulci for Fake.

There will also be a slew of panels and workshops, none of which I expect to be en Ingles for my own benefit but locals will enjoy. We also see that our friend Patricio Valladares will be recognized for his contribution to Chilean genre cinema over the length of his career. Congratulation to him!

The press release follows.

Santiago Horror: A unique fantasy & horror film encounter that you cannot miss!!!

The event will take place from September 29 to October 3 and will feature exclusive Avant Premiere, world premieres, talks, international guests, live music and much more.

After a successful 2019 version, Santiago Horror Film Festival (SHFF) returns with the best of genre cinema around horror and fantasy, both nationally and internationally.

With five days of festival, from Tuesday, September 29 to Saturday, October 3, moviegoers and sound creatures will be able to enjoy talks, plus 11 feature films, live music, more than 40 short films in national and international competitions, video clips competition , forums and much more.

Due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19, the festival will be held online from “Warhouse Studios” and through the Eventrid.cl platform.

To bring this new digital experience, the festival partnered with the Audiovisual and Art content agency "Mostro Squad" and the prestigious event producers "Chargola Producciones", "Oxygen Producciones" and "Under Films", all pioneering, leading companies with vision of the future within the entertainment and streaming sector.

Among the outstanding novelties, which this new edition brings, is the exclusive international Avant-premiere "ASYLUM: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales" by the New Zealand / Argentine production company "Black Mandala Films", the film in anthology format has prestigious world directors such as: Alejandro Damiani ("Evil Dead", "Don´t Breathe"), Damien LeVeck, Kheireddine El-Helou, Mat Johns, Albert Pinto and Caye Casas, Walgenwitz & Winshluss, Andrew Desmond, Adam O'Brien and Hendryk Witscherkowsky. It will premiere at an opening gala that will be broadcast live via streaming on Tuesday, September 29.

But the news continues with world premieres and exclusive films that will be premiered at the festival such as the premiere of "Sky Sharks" (world premiere) by German director Marc Fehse, "The Horror Crowd" by North American director Ruben Pla (Latin American premiere), the Italy / Chile / Germany anthology “ILL. Final Contagium” (Latin American premiere), where the national director Lucio Rojas directs a segment, “Fulci For Fake”(Spanish American premiere) co-production Italy / UK by director Simone Scafidi, the first biographical film about Lucio Fulci with photos, interviews and footage ever seen, “Seji” (world premiere) by national director Ramón Poveda Arriati, among others.

We also celebrate the master of cosmic horror HP Lovecraft on the 130th anniversary of his birth, with the exclusive world premiere (even before Sitges) of "HP Lovecraft's The Deep Ones" by North American director Chad Ferrin, as well as an incredible talk by the prominent TV and Radio host Jaime Coloma, along with the national writer and novelist Jesús Diamantino.

The event in its 2020 format will have the country of Mexico as an international guest, through two of its most iconic fantasy and horror festivals "FERATUM" and "MACABRO", which already have more than 12 years of experience contributing to the film culture. These will be present with a selection of outstanding feature films and short films from that country, becoming a unique opportunity to learn more about Mexican cinema.

In our opening program, we will celebrate the national cinema with a forum around “Black Angel, 20 years after the first Chilean horror film”, hosted by Jaime Coloma and Michelle Dañobeitia, along with tremendous guests, the film director Jorge Olguin, actress Blanca Lewin (who plays Ángel Cruz in the film) and Chilean producer Carol Campos.

Also and as in the last edition, SHFF will recognize national genre film directors, paying tribute to their cinematographic career. This year the recognition will go to Patricio Valladares, who, since his origins in the capital of Ñuble, has had a brilliant career between our country and Europe, filming horror films with world-renowned iconic actors from the 80s and 90s.

Also, Santiago Horror will have talks and workshops that will be broadcast via the "ZOOM" platform, in which we highlight the launch of the book "Scary Riffs, 12 Horror Tales", "Design and Costumes in Alfred Hitchcock Movies", "Trasnoche at the Video Club del Terror "," Rituality, Witchcraft and other Worldviews in Chile "," The Sinister Dr. Mortis: Icon of Chilean Terror "and the unique and exclusive discussion" Masters of Horror Latin America "where in the same place will bring together some of the most iconic Latin film directors who have marked and left their mark in the history of world cinema, led by the prominent Argentine director Hernan Moyano and alongside him, the Chilean director and screenwriter Pablo Illanes, Laura Casabe (Argentina) Gustavo Hernández (Uruguay), Daniel de la Vega (Argentina) and Alejandro Hidalgo (Venezuela).

Not only will there be competition for feature films and short films around the genre, since this year we again have the competition for “video clips”, a SHFF bet around the musical world, with participants from both Chile and abroad. Since this year the recognition of the first place, is named Gustavo “Caballo” Romero in tribute to the musician, announcer and TV host, as well as a very dear friend of the festival, who sadly left us in September of this year.

To close these 5 days of celebration around the cinema, those responsible will be the national bands "Voodoo Zombie" with more than 15 years of experience on the national scene, standing out for their music and aesthetics linked to horror films and rockabilly, also together to them will be the outstanding national YouTuber Nico Borie with his band “Parasyche”.

In order to access the festival you can purchase your E-tickets, from www.eventrid.cl

How?

From the Eventrid page you can choose the day of your preference, registering the data requested on the page and following the steps indicated.

IMPORTANT

To obtain your E-ticket you can make donations with a minimum of $ 1,000 valid for a whole day of functions, or a donation of $ 3,000 that guarantees access to the five days of programming, in order to enjoy a streaming transmission in full HD quality at 1080p with the best standards of the national market. This in order to gather funds that will be distributed among all the technical staff around the festival's production who have not been able to generate income as a result of the market paralysis due to the pandemic.

For more information about the activities visit: www.santiagohorror.cl and www.eventrid.cl

