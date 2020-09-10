FREAKY Trailer: Vince Vaughn Body, Teen Girl Spirit

Nabbing attention with the promising horror flick Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), writer/director Christopher Landon took a sharp turn toward the combination of ironic humor of horror with Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015) and then hit it big with Happy Death Day (2017), followed by its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U (2019).

His new film, Freaky, keeps the setting among young people, while introducing a somewhat older man into the equation. Instead of a time-loop premise, this time Landon plays around with the body-swap formula.

Per the official synopsis: "Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

"When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

"With some help from her friends -- ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate) -- Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree."

The film is set to open on November 13 -- yes, Friday the 13th -- in Canada and the U.S. Jason Blum served as producer for Blumhouse Productions, which remains quite busy. Have a look at the trailer below.