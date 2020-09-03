Fantasia Coverage Festival Videos International Videos Festival Reviews Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2020: MARYGOROUND Rules Supreme in Awards Haul

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
 
Well. There you have it. That was the Fantasia Film Festival - Virtual Edition. Culminating last night with the world premiere of The Legend of Baron To'a the festival carried on for the last two weeks with over 85,000 spectators watch films and special events across Canada and beyond. 
 
According to the awards announcement below there were also a staggering number of outlets and press covering this year's festival. 475 accredited journalists from around the World appreciated never before access to one of North America's top genre festivals. Holly hell! 
 
A small number of Anarchists were able to partake in the genre goodness this year. And while nothing will ever replace attending the festival in person we are happy to see one of our favorite festivals garner such attention from the rest of World. Now you know what you've been missing. You should come over next time. 
 
With the end of the festival comes the awards and one film in particular ruled them all, Marygoround, from Polish director, Daria Wosjek. Winning Best Film, Director, Actress, and a special jury mention for the New Flesh Award Wosjek is going to need a bigger shelf for all the hardware her film just won. 
 
Congratulations fo Wosjek and all the award winners. The complete list of winners in all categories is below in the fancy gallery. We look forward to next year when, gods willing, we'll be able to do this again, in person!

THE FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES AWARDS FOR 24TH EDITION

Daria Wosjek’s Debut MARYGOROUND Sweeps Competition, Jung Jin-young’s ME AND ME Wins Accolades

The Fantasia International Film Festival closed out its 2020 edition yesterday, having successfully transitioned to a cutting-edge digital event in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian audiences proved dedicated to the long-running festival, and flocked to the digital edition, which saw over 85,000 spectators watch films and special events across the country and beyond. Of special interest to audiences were the fest’s twenty-five World Premiere features, including bows for COME TRUE, THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND, HUNTED, UNDERGODS, TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY, THE PAPER TIGERS, THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW, PVT CHAT, SLAXX, THE OAK ROOM, and UNEARTH.

The 24th edition of the festival also saw a record amount of media coverage, with 475 accredited journalists from around the world promoting Fantasia and its ground-breaking content. From Canadian and U.S. media to popular, top-tier outlets as far away as Japan and Portugal, Fantasia’s media presence has never been stronger. The genre festival’s digital edition was featured prominently at Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire, Screen International, Forbes, Filmmaker Magazine, NME, Premiere, and hundreds of other websites, magazines, and television programs from across the Earth.

With a combination of live screenings, on-demand titles, and globally accessible, free events, Fantasia proudly wrapped their ambitious digital edition with the North American Premiere of Kiel McNaughton’s acclaimed Indigenous Kiwi action/comedy THE LEGEND OF BARON TO’A, following an awards announcement last night.

In closing out this year’s event, Fantasia is proud to publicly announce the awards for their 2020 edition, following fourteen days of virtual screenings, events, and celebrations. The fest hosted 104 feature films, 200 shorts, and seventeen live events, including a masterclass by horror luminary John Carpenter, an artist talk with filmmakers Mike Flanagan and Mick Garris, and a special in-conversation between celebrated Canadian actors-turned-directors Jay Baruchel and Finn Wolfhard, presented in celebration of the latter’s directorial debut, NIGHT SHIFTS, which the festival premiered.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Marygoround

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.