Fantasia 2020: MARYGOROUND Rules Supreme in Awards Haul

Well. There you have it. That was the Fantasia Film Festival - Virtual Edition. Culminating last night with the world premiere of The Legend of Baron To'a the festival carried on for the last two weeks with over 85,000 spectators watch films and special events across Canada and beyond.

According to the awards announcement below there were also a staggering number of outlets and press covering this year's festival. 475 accredited journalists from around the World appreciated never before access to one of North America's top genre festivals. Holly hell!

A small number of Anarchists were able to partake in the genre goodness this year. And while nothing will ever replace attending the festival in person we are happy to see one of our favorite festivals garner such attention from the rest of World. Now you know what you've been missing. You should come over next time.

With the end of the festival comes the awards and one film in particular ruled them all, Marygoround, from Polish director, Daria Wosjek. Winning Best Film, Director, Actress, and a special jury mention for the New Flesh Award Wosjek is going to need a bigger shelf for all the hardware her film just won.

Congratulations fo Wosjek and all the award winners. The complete list of winners in all categories is below in the fancy gallery. We look forward to next year when, gods willing, we'll be able to do this again, in person!