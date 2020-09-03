Fantasia 2020: MARYGOROUND Rules Supreme in Awards Haul
THE FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES AWARDS FOR 24TH EDITION
Daria Wosjek’s Debut MARYGOROUND Sweeps Competition, Jung Jin-young’s ME AND ME Wins Accolades
The Fantasia International Film Festival closed out its 2020 edition yesterday, having successfully transitioned to a cutting-edge digital event in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Canadian audiences proved dedicated to the long-running festival, and flocked to the digital edition, which saw over 85,000 spectators watch films and special events across the country and beyond. Of special interest to audiences were the fest’s twenty-five World Premiere features, including bows for COME TRUE, THE BLOCK ISLAND SOUND, HUNTED, UNDERGODS, TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY, THE PAPER TIGERS, THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW, PVT CHAT, SLAXX, THE OAK ROOM, and UNEARTH.
The 24th edition of the festival also saw a record amount of media coverage, with 475 accredited journalists from around the world promoting Fantasia and its ground-breaking content. From Canadian and U.S. media to popular, top-tier outlets as far away as Japan and Portugal, Fantasia’s media presence has never been stronger. The genre festival’s digital edition was featured prominently at Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire, Screen International, Forbes, Filmmaker Magazine, NME, Premiere, and hundreds of other websites, magazines, and television programs from across the Earth.
With a combination of live screenings, on-demand titles, and globally accessible, free events, Fantasia proudly wrapped their ambitious digital edition with the North American Premiere of Kiel McNaughton’s acclaimed Indigenous Kiwi action/comedy THE LEGEND OF BARON TO’A, following an awards announcement last night.
In closing out this year’s event, Fantasia is proud to publicly announce the awards for their 2020 edition, following fourteen days of virtual screenings, events, and celebrations. The fest hosted 104 feature films, 200 shorts, and seventeen live events, including a masterclass by horror luminary John Carpenter, an artist talk with filmmakers Mike Flanagan and Mick Garris, and a special in-conversation between celebrated Canadian actors-turned-directors Jay Baruchel and Finn Wolfhard, presented in celebration of the latter’s directorial debut, NIGHT SHIFTS, which the festival premiered.