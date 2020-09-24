ARCHENEMY: RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights For New Adam Egypt Mortimer Flick Ahead of World Premiere

It's days away from the world premiere of Archenemy, the new flick from Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real, Some Kind of Hate), and the North American rights have been picked up by RLJE Films. Wasting no time they're planning on releasing Archenemy in cinemas (good luck with that), On Demand and digital on December 11th, 2020.

What is surprising here is that RLJE FILMS' partner in crime, Shudder, is not part of the mix this time around. We've become so used to seeing streaming go to the latter and the RLJE FILMS follow up with theatrical and physical. Way to keep us on our toes, folks.

Archenemy is scheduled to play at Sitges next month as well. Other festivals outside of North America may still have a chance to book it for their program. Keep an eye for it!