ARCHENEMY: RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights For New Adam Egypt Mortimer Flick Ahead of World Premiere
It's days away from the world premiere of Archenemy, the new flick from Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real, Some Kind of Hate), and the North American rights have been picked up by RLJE Films. Wasting no time they're planning on releasing Archenemy in cinemas (good luck with that), On Demand and digital on December 11th, 2020.
What is surprising here is that RLJE FILMS' partner in crime, Shudder, is not part of the mix this time around. We've become so used to seeing streaming go to the latter and the RLJE FILMS follow up with theatrical and physical. Way to keep us on our toes, folks.
Archenemy is scheduled to play at Sitges next month as well. Other festivals outside of North America may still have a chance to book it for their program. Keep an eye for it!
RLJE FILMS ACQUIRES “ARCHENEMY”The SpectreVision Film Starring Joe Manganiello to Release in DecemberAcquisition Ahead of World Premiere at Beyond Fest 2020RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to the action/thriller, ARCHENEMY, ahead of its world premiere at this year’s Beyond Fest. The film marks the third collaboration between RLJE Films and SpectreVision, after Mandy and Color Out of Space. ARCHENEMY will be released in Theaters, On Demand and Digital on December 11, 2020.Written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real) from a story by Mortimer and Lucas Passmore (No Good Heroes), the film stars Joe Manganiello (“True Blood”), Skylan Brooks (“Empire”), Zolee Griggs (“W-Tang: An American Saga”), Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”), Amy Seimetz (Pet Semetary) and Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).“We’re excited to be back in business with SpectreVision after the incredibly successful releases of Mandy and Color Out of Space,” said RLJE Films Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “With Joe Manganiello’s strong performance and Adam Egypt Mortimer’s innovative direction, we couldn’t have asked for a better dream team to showcase ARCHENEMY at Beyond Fest and in theaters and various platforms in December.”In ARCHENEMY, Max Fist (Manganiello) claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.ARCHENEMY was produced by SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood along with Kim Sherman, Adam Egypt Mortimer, Joe Manganiello and Nick Manganiello. Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with SpectreVision on behalf of the filmmakers.
