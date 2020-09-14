Toronto Film Festival Coverage Crime Movies Indie Reviews Hollywood Videos Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Action Star Paul Mormando Joins John Gallagher's Mob Comedy ‘All Mobbed Up’ With Tony Sirico,Vincent Pastore & Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland
Cast is rounding out on the gangster comedy All Mobbed Up ahead of a planned shoot in Newburgh, New York, later this year, with action star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt) rounding out the ensemble cast which includes Tony Sirico (The Sopranos), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos) Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress Sally kirkland (Anna). Cast also includes Joseph D'Onofrio (Goodfellas) Samantha Scaffidi(Terrifier),Emmie James (Sarah Q),George Andreakos (Mob Town), Paul Borghese (The Family),Maggie Wagner(working Girl) and frequent collaborator Steve Stanulis of the top trending film on Amazon The Fifth Borough.Mormando will play Gaspar, bodyguard to the boss. Award winning filmmaker John A. Gallagher (The Deli, Sarah Q) wrote and is directing the $15 million movie, which is a revenge tale about the drag queen son of a murdered mob boss who goes on a vendetta to avenge his death. Gallgher specifically wrote this role for Mormando so that they can work together, and Mormando couldn't be happier to work with such a great iconic film maker.305 Media Group has joined Inclusive Capital, AMU Movie LLC, Dolger Films and Open Factory to provide financing and co-produce the project. Emmy winner Sylvia Caminer (The Deli, Blue Moon) will serve as producer with Emmy winner Judy Henderson CSA (Homeland,The Deli, Blue Moon) as Casting Director.Also on board ahead of pre-production starting this September are cinematographer Craig DiBona ASC, (Blue Bloods, A Bronx Tale, The Devil's Advocate). Mormando is represented by Diana Carter of Arykas Ybots Management in Hollywood.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.