Action Star Paul Mormando Joins John Gallagher's Mob Comedy ‘All Mobbed Up’ With Tony Sirico,Vincent Pastore & Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland

Mormando will play Gaspar, bodyguard to the boss. Award winning filmmaker John A. Gallagher (The Deli, Sarah Q) wrote and is directing the $15 million movie, which is a revenge tale about the drag queen son of a murdered mob boss who goes on a vendetta to avenge his death. Gallgher specifically wrote this role for Mormando so that they can work together, and Mormando couldn't be happier to work with such a great iconic film maker.

305 Media Group has joined Inclusive Capital, AMU Movie LLC, Dolger Films and Open Factory to provide financing and co-produce the project. Emmy winner Sylvia Caminer (The Deli, Blue Moon) will serve as producer with Emmy winner Judy Henderson CSA (Homeland,The Deli, Blue Moon) as Casting Director.