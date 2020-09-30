Fantastic Fest Coverage Superhero Movies Weird News International Videos Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
50 STATES OF FRIGHT Exclusive Clip: Christina Ricci Leads a Haunted Hotel Tour in Quibi Horror Anthology Series
Screen Anarchy is pleased to share an exclusive clip with you from Quibi's horror anthology series, 50 States of Fright. Executive produced by horror icon Sam Raimi the series launched this past Spring and new episodes are coming out just in time for Halloween.
In this exclusive clip Christina Ricci leads a tour group through a haunted hotel in Colorado. Is it the famed Stanley hotel? The episode is called Colorado: Red Rum but I've never been so I don't know if they've used it for this chapter. Having this dash of Ricci though is icing on the cake.
The clip is short and sweet, showing a couple of other recognizable faces in this chapter. Also of note it is definitely worth mentioning that Colorado: Red Rum was written by Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, the duo that brought us horror hit, Cam. So that's awesome as well.
Find the clip and the trailer below.
50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from every state, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath. This horror anthology series launched in the spring, showcasing stories from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. New tales will be released from Iowa, Washington, Colorado and Missouri.NEW EPISODESIowa: Almost There – With the ghost of her dead mother terrorizing her, an engineer must fix a turbine in the middle of Iowa while a storm rages.Written by: Scott Beck & Bryan WoodsStarring: Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Katie StuartWashington: 13 Steps to Hell – When a sister descends a strange underground stairwell adjacent to an overgrown Washington cemetery to retrieve her little brother’s lost toy, she finds more than she bargained for at the bottom of the steps.Written by: Sarah ConradtDirected by: Lee CroninStarring: Rory Culkin, Lulu WilsonColorado: Red Rum – When a bunch of “influencers” descend on Colorado’s most haunted hotel, they find themselves the victims of a bunch of spirits who just want to be left alone.Written by: Daniel Goldhaber and Isa MazzeiDirected by: Daniel GoldhaberStarring: Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Victoria Justice, Colin FordMissouri: Dogwood – Azalea – When a young girl moves to a new town in rural Missouri with her family, she makes a new friend of a very old and angry soul.Written by: Cate DevaneyDirected by: Cate DevaneyStarring: Erica Tremblay, Elizabeth Reaser, Warren Christie
