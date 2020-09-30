50 STATES OF FRIGHT Exclusive Clip: Christina Ricci Leads a Haunted Hotel Tour in Quibi Horror Anthology Series

Screen Anarchy is pleased to share an exclusive clip with you from Quibi's horror anthology series, 50 States of Fright. Executive produced by horror icon Sam Raimi the series launched this past Spring and new episodes are coming out just in time for Halloween.

In this exclusive clip Christina Ricci leads a tour group through a haunted hotel in Colorado. Is it the famed Stanley hotel? The episode is called Colorado: Red Rum but I've never been so I don't know if they've used it for this chapter. Having this dash of Ricci though is icing on the cake.

The clip is short and sweet, showing a couple of other recognizable faces in this chapter. Also of note it is definitely worth mentioning that Colorado: Red Rum was written by Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, the duo that brought us horror hit, Cam. So that's awesome as well.

Find the clip and the trailer below.