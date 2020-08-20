Fantasia 2020: A Picnic For One Gets Interrupted in YOU WOULDN'T UNDERSTAND Trailer Exclusive

Trish Harnetiaux's short film You Wouldn't Understand will have it's world premiere at Fantasia Film Festival, which begins today, online across Canada. Screen Anarchy is pleased to have the exclusive on the trailer for the sci-fi short film which you will find below.

Like it's format it's short. And like the write-up states below, the less we know the better. Hey, we're just happy to be asked to share things. But you start throwing around words like 'Monty Python' and 'Primer'? Well now. You most definitely have our attention.

Have a look.