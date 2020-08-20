Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews International Interviews Indie Reviews Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works
Fantasia 2020: A Picnic For One Gets Interrupted in YOU WOULDN'T UNDERSTAND Trailer Exclusive
Trish Harnetiaux's short film You Wouldn't Understand will have it's world premiere at Fantasia Film Festival, which begins today, online across Canada. Screen Anarchy is pleased to have the exclusive on the trailer for the sci-fi short film which you will find below.
Like it's format it's short. And like the write-up states below, the less we know the better. Hey, we're just happy to be asked to share things. But you start throwing around words like 'Monty Python' and 'Primer'? Well now. You most definitely have our attention.
Have a look.
Every once in a while, a short film comes along that heralds a truly new voice in science fiction storytelling. Trish Harnetiaux's YOU WOULDN'T UNDERSTAND is one of those special films - a deceptively simple tale anchored by whip-smart writing and charming comedic performances.The lesser known about it, the better... but for audiences who require a synopsis, we simply say:An idyllic picnic of one is upended after the arrival of a stranger.If the comic sharpness of Monty Python and the time-tripping brilliance of PRIMER were peppered with a just touch of horror and an ample dash of Adult Swim, the result would be this charming nine minute science fiction tale, that will have you thinking - and laughing - aloud from start to finish.
