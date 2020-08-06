Fantasia 2020: Behold! The #SHAKESPEARE SHITSTORM Poster And Gross-Out Trailer

Let's be up front about this. If you know the Tromo brand you know what you're about to get yourself into. The gross-out trailer for their new film #Shakespeare Shitstorm is below and it doesn't mince words. It's minced a lot of other things and spews them out though, boy howdy.

If you don't know the Tromo brand, welcome, but perhaps take a moment to make sure no one is within eye or earshot of you when you check out. You've been warned. Maybe if you have a sick bucket in your home you'll want to grab that and keep that nearby too.

The least of your worries is the new not-as-gross poster as well, designed by Sadist Arts Designs' Marc Schoenbach.

#Shakespeare Shitstorm will have it's World Premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival later this month. We may have the stomache to check it out and let you know what our thoughts are.