Antonio Campos Tackles Rural Crime Noir With THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME

One of my favorite filmmakers Antonio Campos (Martha Marcy May Marlene, Christine) returns to features after four years and a stint on television (The Sinner) to deliver this freaky Ohio post-war crime drama The Devil All the Time. Featuring an amazing cast, confident direction and twist on the tale of good versus evil, this just shot straight up my must-watch list.

In Knockemstiff and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel.

Check out the awesome trailer below.

The Devil All the Time wil release on Netflix September 16th, more detail can be found here.