Stars Come Out for Billy Hartmann's K-Town Launch

It was a star studded weekend for the launch party of the New Series K-Town written and created by New Jersey Native Billy Hartmann.

Stars flew out from Hollywood to celebrate the new series those in attendance were: Golden Globe Nominated Actor Tom Sizemore, Actress Bai Ling, Martial Arts Action Star Paul Mormando, Artie Pasquale (Sopranos). also in attendence was Producer and manager to the stars Diana Carter.

The get together was a great way for the cast to meet and get to know one another and introduce some of the new cast members such as Emilio Difabio, Armand Madeo, Kathrina Miccio,Tony Devon, Tamara Glynn and Tony Ferro all were on hand to lend there support to this project which is being called "The Next Soprano's".

The event and photo shoot were held at Buffy's tavern located in Kenilsworth New Jersey, Followed by an all day Barbeque .