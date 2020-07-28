FENA: PIRATE PRINCESS Trailer: Orphan Seeks a Place to Belong

Living in self-isolation these days, strictly for health reasons (*cough cough*), I feel more empathy than ever for young orphans like Fena Houtman, the protagonist of a forthcoming original anime series, featuring animation by the famed studio Production I.G.

Directed by Nakazawa Kazuto (B: The Beginning, Kill Bill) and scheduled to air on Adult Swim's Toonami and stream on Crunchyroll in 2021, Fena: Pirate Princess revolves around a young orphan girl, per the official synopsis: "Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan.

"When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword 'Eden. It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

I love the idea that young Fena will "break the chain of her oppressors." Yes! You go, Fena!

Watch the official trailer for the 12-episode series below. The animation looks great, and the premise offers a load of possibilities for action and adventure.

