Arrow Video FrightFest 2020: Lineup Starts With SKY SHARKS And Looks Bloody Good

Some 25 films have been announced to celebrate the 21st bloody year of a beloved genre film festival.

As we heard in June, Arrow Video FrightFest is going virtual for its next edition, which will be held, as is tradition, over the August Bank Holiday. This year, that means the dates from Friday 28th August to Mon 31st August, inclusive.

Opening night will kick off a live-streamed quiz, hosted by Mike Muncer; I'm sure that rumours that losing contestants will be offered as human sacrifices to the god of the winner's choice are entirely false. (*ahem*). That will be followed by the UK premiere of Sky Sharks, sure to offer an abundance of aerial terrors.

What else will be on offer? Frankly, I am not in the UK, but if I was, I would be lining up virtually already. It's packed, to say the least, with plenty of genre goodness, which you can read more about on the official site.

Passes and tickets will go on sale Saturday, 1 August, and details on how to access the event and choose which films to watch are on the FrightFest website.

