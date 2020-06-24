Arrow Video FrightFest 2020 Announces Digital Edition

Good news from London: Arrow Video FrightFest "will go virtual over the August Bank Holiday, presenting up to twenty-five films from Friday 28th August to Mon 31st August inclusive," according to an official release.

The beloved festival has long been known for premiering fresh, new, horrifying thrillers, as well as showcasing the best in recent horror films, for a devoted audience that regularly fills crowded theaters with a manic energy and wild appreciation. This is the festival's reputation, and it's also the festival's reality, per my ScreenAnarchy colleagues, who have attended from near and abroad, as often as possible.

The official release also mentions: "There will also be additional online content including special guest intros, Q & A's, and a short film showcase. Plus, some free Live events are at the planning stage. Passes and individual tickets will be available and go on sale early August. The films will be geo-blocked for viewers in the UK."

The latter point is something we've seen from other festivals that have gone this route over the past few months, and makes a lot of sense, from a practical and a legal standpoint.

The festival is also well-known for the rowdy atmosphere that often prevails, a point acknowledged by festival co-director Ian Rattray, who I know to be a good, honest bloke: "Although we can't recreate the special atmosphere of our public gatherings, we hope our online event will go some way to bringing the fans and filmmakers back together, not just to watch some great new films but also to carry on the community spirit that FrightFest is famous for. And, of course, we welcome genre fans who have been unable to attend in person before and who will be joining us for the first time".

More details, and the film line-up, will be announced in the coming weeks. Check out the official site as well.

