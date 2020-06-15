Calgary Underground Coverage Hollywood News Festival News All Videos International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE 11TH GREEN Exclusive: New Stills For Sci-fi Mystery Starring Campbell Scott and Agnes Bruckner
ScreenAnarchy presents a set of exclusive stills from the upcoming sci-fi mystery film, The 11th Green.
Campbell Scott stars as an investigative reporter who may have discovered a link between U.S. President Eisenhower and extraterrestrial life. This may be of interest to UFO enthusiasts and those intrigued by the official release of three UFO videos by the Pentagon back in April.
Have a look at the still below. We have also included the trailer for your viewing pleasure.
The 11th Green will be released online through Joma Films’ “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and in select cinema screens across North America, wherever regions are open for business.
Acclaimed American Independent Cinema Maverick Christopher Munch Returns with Elegant Eisenhower Eextraterrestrial Mystery THE 11TH GREEN Slated for North American Release Beginning June 26thA Groundbreaking American filmmaking auteur Christopher Munch, director of THE SLEEPY TIME GAL and the recently restored indie classic THE HOURS AND TIMES, returns with his provocative many-layered drama THE 11TH GREEN, starring Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Roger Dodger) Agnes Bruckner (Blood and Chocolate, Blue Car), George Gerdes (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Bosch) and recent Emmy nominee Leith Burke (Eastsiders, Bosch).The long-awaited follow-up to his acclaimed 2011 Sundance film LETTERS FROM THE BIG MAN, Munch’s THE 11TH GREEN will be released June 26th via Joma Films’ “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and on select cinema screens across North America in association with Ryan Bruce Levey Film Distribution and PR.Rife with hidden government secrets, and Matrix-like mind benders, THE 11TH GREEN is grounded in what is widely believed to be the nuts-and-bolts core story of post-war U.S. military and government involvement with UFO events.In this way, the film sketches a possible backdrop to recent revelations in the mainstream media (eg, the New York Times and the Washington Post) and subsequent declassification of certain U.S. military interactions with UFOs.Our entry point into those interactions is Dwight David Eisenhower (GEORGE GERDES), 34th American President and Supreme Allied Commander in World War 2. During a post-presidential winter in 1967, in his striking mid-century home in Palm Desert, California, Ike finds himself revisiting the ghosts (both literal and figurative) of his past.But it is a charismatic investigative reporter, Jeremy Rudd (CAMPBELL SCOTT), who begins to connect the dots when his estranged father dies, half a century later, in the same house that was once Ike’s. In the midst of reporting on an explosive aerospace story, Jeremy unwittingly unearths a film that shifts the rumors of Ike’s involvement with UFO events out of the realm of folklore and into reality.Into the mix enters a present-day, Obama-like president (LEITH BURKE) who, in the midst of Jeremy’s controversial reporting, must contend with his own limited access to information about the origins of what he calls the “ET industrial complex.”Thought-provoking but understated, filled with sharply drawn characters, stark desert landscapes, and leaps across the space-time continuum,THE 11TH GREEN is challenging cinema that generates questions, discussions, and debates long after the credits roll.
