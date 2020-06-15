THE 11TH GREEN Exclusive: New Stills For Sci-fi Mystery Starring Campbell Scott and Agnes Bruckner

ScreenAnarchy presents a set of exclusive stills from the upcoming sci-fi mystery film, The 11th Green.

Campbell Scott stars as an investigative reporter who may have discovered a link between U.S. President Eisenhower and extraterrestrial life. This may be of interest to UFO enthusiasts and those intrigued by the official release of three UFO videos by the Pentagon back in April.

Have a look at the still below. We have also included the trailer for your viewing pleasure.

The 11th Green will be released online through Joma Films’ “Theatrical-At-Home” platform and in select cinema screens across North America, wherever regions are open for business.