Reminder: BABYTEETH Coming Soon, Like, Tomorrow

I feel like a kid in school again whenever I watch the trailer for Babyteeth, which will be available in select theaters and a large selection of digital and cable platforms as of tomorrow, aka Friday, aka June 19, 2020.

Directed by Shannon Murphy, the Australian film stars Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Eugene Gilfedde, Essie Davis, and Ben Mendelsohn. We've written about the film before, and the trailer is below, but as a further reminder, here's the official synopsis:

"When seriously ill teenager Milla (Eliza Scanlen) falls madly in love with small-time drug dealer Moses (Toby Wallace), it's her parents' (Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn) worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a renewed lust for life, traditional morals go out the window, leaving her parents wanting to hold tighter to their little girl.

"Milla soon teaches everyone in her orbit -- her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest, pregnant neighbor -- how to live like you have nothing to lose. What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family instead leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life. "

And here are the aforementioned platforms that are making Babyteeth available:

Digital Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox.

Cable Platforms: Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse), Verizon Fios, Altice (Optimum), Cox, DirecTV, AT&T, Bend Broadband, Buckeye, Guadalupe Valley, Hotwire Communications, Metrocast, Suddenlink, WOW Internet Cable, RCN, Midcontinent Communications.

Check out the official site too. Make your plans accordingly.

