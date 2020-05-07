New BABYTEETH Trailer: Growing Up Is Really, Really Tough

Somehow, I survived my teen years relatively intact, physically and intellectually if not emotionally, but that's not a given for everyone, as a rousing new trailer for Babyteeth reminds.

Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider, recently) and Essie Davis (The Babadook, of course) caught my eye first as the parents of Milla (Eliza Scanlen), a young woman who is seriously ill. They lift their eyebrows in alarm, as it were, when Milla falls for Moses (Toby Wallace).

Their concerns are raised first because of her circumstances, then after they are informed that he is a drug dealer. Then, per the official synopsis, "as Milla's first brush with love brings her a renewed lust for life, traditional morals go out the window, leaving her parents wanting to hold tighter to their little girl. Milla soon teaches everyone in her orbit - her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest, pregnant neighbor - how to live like you have nothing to lose. "

Shannon Murphy makes her feature directorial debut. Babyteeth will be in theaters and on demand June 19, 2020, via IFC Films. Recall your own days of being wild in the new trailer below.

