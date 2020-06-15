Exclusive BLACK OPS Clip: Orders Are Orders

In our exclusive, NSFW clip, a military team witnesses evidence that they wish they had never seen.

Written and directed by Tom Paton, Black Ops follows that small military team, who have arrived on a field to carry out a secret mission. Soon, however, they "find themselves trapped in a terrifying, never-ending stairwell," in the words of the official synopsis. "Forced to climb or die, the group soon come face to face with their past sins in a desperate fight for survival."

The description "suffocating intensity" certainly applies to the film. Shayne Ward, Toby Osmond, Simon Meacock, Bentley Kalu, Rachel Warren and Samantha Schnitzler star.

Black Ops enjoyed its world premiere at FrightFest 2019. We wrote about the official trailer and showcased a few official stills back in April. The film is now available on home video, via Samuel Goldwyn Films. Visit the official site for even more information.

Watch the clip below.

