Director Daniel Myrick Explores SKYMAN: First Trailer

Do you believe in the existence of E.T. and others of his kind? Do you live close enough to a drive-in theater to go and enjoy a movie there under the summer stars?

If so, then Skyman is the movie for you. (And maybe me too; I'm open-minded.) The synopsis explains further:

"In 1987, just days after his 10th birthday, Carl Merryweather rocked the local news community when he claimed he was visited by an extraterrestrial life form. Despite other alleged sightings reported that same evening, skeptical authorities shrugged off the claims.

"Now, almost three obsessive decades later, Carl is set on a mission to reunite with the being he calls 'the Skyman' to not only prove the skeptics wrong but to ultimately find his own true sense of purpose. Through first-hand home videos interwoven with news footage and interviews, Skyman is a bold and compelling study of the fascinating and unquestioning world of UFO subculture."

I can definitely get with the idea of someone who spends decades obsessing about something. Also, Skyman was written and directed by Daniel Myrick, who knows a thing or two about this style of quasi-documentary shooting, since he kick-started his career by co-directing The Blair Witch Project (1999).

The film will open in drive-in theaters on June 30 and then be available On Demand on July 7. Watch the trailer below for a taste.

