Will Patton Brings the HAMMER Down in New Trailer

Less is more, I've been told repeatedly, so I shan't blather on about Will Patton too much right here -- except to note that he's one of my favorite actors, and he brought a superbly-spiced menace to the gone-too-soon TV series Swamp Thing -- but he stars in the upcoming dramatic thriller Hammer.

Officially, the film's setup goes like this: "A father faces a personal crisis when he discovers his estranged son fleeing a botched drug deal. The two men embark on a violent odyssey that grapples with themes of fatherhood, family and fate."

Will Patton plays the father; Mark O'Brien portrays the son. Ben Cotton also stars. Christian Sparkes wrote and directed.

I like the trailer, which is filled with foreboding and anxiety. (Yes, I know: perfect for these pandemic times!) Please watch it below.

Hammer will be available everywhere (legally) on digital/VOD on June 5, 2020.