Trailer: All Hell Is Breaking Loose In Netflix's Horror Series BETAAL, Coming May 24th

It's an exciting time for OTT originals in India. Netflix has invested heavily in the Indian market, with numerous series and original features racking up millions of views over the last few years. The latest announcement from the streaming giant comes in the form of Blumhouse/Ivanhoe pictures production, Betaal.

Evil is eternal. From the makers of 'Get Out', 'Insidious', ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Ghoul’ comes another boundary-pushing and genre-elevating horror series. While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.

Created by Patrick Graham, who wrote and directed the limited horror series Ghoul starring Radhika Apte, Betaal is a Hindi language horror project that appears to marry local flavors with more aggressive Western style survival horror and gore. The series is directed by Graham and genre fanatic Nikhl Mahajan (Pune 52, Baji), and stars Viineet Kumar Singh (Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz), Jitendra Joshi (Sacred Games), Aahana Kumra (Lipstick Under My Burkha), and Suchitra Pillai (Dil Chahta Hai).

Betaal is scheduled to premiere on May 24th, take a look at the gruesome