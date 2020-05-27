THIS TEACHER Trailer: Treat Your Teacher Well, Or Else

Filmmaker Mark Jackson initially gained attention with his debut feature Without and then followed that up with War Story, both described as harrowing dramas that peered deeply into the human condition.

His latest work of narrative fiction, This Teacher, captivated festival audiences and is now heading to release on DVD and VOD on June 9. It, too, is fairly described as harrowing, as the trailer amply demonstrates.

The film "follows a French Muslim woman (Hafsia Herzi) as she travels to New York City from the rough neighborhoods outside of Paris to visit her childhood best friend.

"When the reunion proves disastrous, Hafsia steals her friend's credit card and identity, then disappears to a remote cabin upstate. Deep in the woods and alone for the first time in her life, she experiences a divine revelation of an existence without borders. But when she discovers that she is not alone on the property, Hafsia's sojourn in nature gradually descends into a terrifying study of the intolerance and suspicion she encounters and reflects back to an Islamophobic America."

Indeed. Watch the trailer below and then make your viewing plans for June 9 accordingly.

