THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Troma's Lloyd Kaufman is This Week's Guest Star

This season of Shudder`s The Last Drive-In continues to bring in great guests. Having already lured in Chris Jericho, Kelli Maroney and Tom Savini the special guest on this week`s episode is the godfather of low-budget, low-brow indie cinema, Lloyd Kaufman.

One of the co-founders of Troma Entertainment, Kaufman has been making and distributing indie horror classics like The Toxic Avenger and Class of Nuke Èm High and the recently aired Blood Sucking Freaks for forty-five years.

Kaufman is such a character on and off screen, this should be a good time for all this Friday.