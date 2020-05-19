PG PSYCHO GOREMAN: RLJE Films And Shudder Acquire Steve Kostanski's SXSW Midnighter

PG: Psycho Goreman. The film was set to have its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year. Deadline reported earlier this afternoon that RLJE Films and Shudder, both companies under the AMC Network umbrella, have acquired at least the North American rights for Steve Kostanski's. The film was set to have its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year.

We're saying North American because RLJE Films works primarily in America while Shudder has territories in America and Canada.

Written and directed by The Void’s Steven Kostanski, the film revolves around siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre), who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord (Matthew Ninaber). Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Adam Brooks also stars. “PG: Psycho Goreman is a perfect movie for all of us who grew up in a video store,” RLJE Films chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “It has so much heart, thrills and fun that we believe this could be a franchise. We love this movie.” Emily Gotto, Shudder’s director of global acquisitions & co-productions, said it is “the feel-good splatterfest we need right now. Brimming with blood and charm, PG proves Steven Kostanski’s imagination is unstoppable and we’re thrilled for Shudder members to meet the monsters, and especially, Mimi.”

What has been standard operating procedure for this pair of companies has been that Shudder will premiere a film on the streaming service then RLJE Films will do theatrical or hard copy, or both. Presently there is no theatrical so RLJE has been pushing through the hard copy and digital releases.

However, with PG Psycho Goreman, RLJE will get first crack at it with a plan to do theatrical at the end of the year (this should all be over by then, right?) then Shudder will stream the flick in early 2021.

Which may mean that there are still some festival dates that everyone is still holding out for as we head to the back half of the longest year. Ever.