Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Soar in Forthcoming 7500

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in Patrick Vollrath's 7500 as an airline pilot who struggles to keep control of his craft after his flight is hijacked by terrorists.

Debuting at the Locarno Film Festival in 2019, the thriller, which sounds great, in large part because JGL is the pilot, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. Here's the full synopsis:

"When terrorists try to seize control of a Berlin-Paris flight, a mild-mannered young American co-pilot struggles to save the lives of the passengers and crew. From Oscar-nominated director, Patrick Vollrath (Everything Will be Okay), 7500 is a heart-pounding and thought-provoking thriller featuring an incredible performance from [Joseph] Gordon-Levitt."

As noted, Patrick Vollrath directed; Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, Carlo Kitzlinger, and Aylin Tezel also star in the European production.

If the film's title sounds vaguely familiar, perhaps it's because of Shimizu Takashi's Flight 7500 (2014), which might have been a bounceback for the director of The Grudge, but instead ... was not. For now, we await a trailer for JGL's 7500.

