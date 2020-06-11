Calgary Underground Coverage Manga International Videos All Reviews Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Tense 7500 Trailer Pits Joseph Gordon-Levitt Against Terrorists

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Tense 7500 Trailer Pits Joseph Gordon-Levitt Against Terrorists

The tense, tight trailer for Patrick Vollrath's 7500, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, calls to mind other tight, tense thrillers, like Steven Knight's Locke, starring Tom Hardy. Is it because both actors appeared in The Dark Knight Rises?

No, it's because both movies revolve around the idea of one person trapped in a small space and giving a dynamic performance. The difference here is that I haven't seen 7500 yet, but the new trailer keeps my anticipation high, which anticipation I noted previously. The premise is simple: terrorists try to take over a plane in flight and demand entry to the plane's locked flight cabin, where the pilot and/or co-pilot faces a moral dilemma.

The trailer makes clear the personal threat that is involved for the co-pilot (JGL). Patrick Vollrath directed; Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, Carlo Kitzlinger, and Aylin Tezel also star in the European production.

7500 is hurtling toward release on Amazon Prime Video. ETA is sometime on Friday, June 19, 2020. Mark your calendars now; watch the trailer below to build your own anticipation.

Aylin TezelCarlo KitzlingerJoseph Gordon-LevittMurathan MusluOmid MemarPatrick Vollrath

More about 7500 (2020)

