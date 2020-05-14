Frontières Platform Cannes 2020: Announces 13 Genre Projects For Industry Platform

The landscape of film festivals dramatically changed this year. You may have noticed. If we can see the light at the end of the tunnel or not everyone is still preparing to get going, making great genre cinema, once we have the green light.

Cannes has all but forgone having a 'physical' program this year and the popular film market Marche du film has decided to go with a virtual version, delaying the program until the end of June. Over the years Cannes has seen the rise of support for genre cinema productions and began working with partners to provide space for filmmakers & producers, sellers & buyers, to meet.

One of those partners are our friends at Frontières and they announced the program for their Frontières Platform Cannes yesterday.

First we look at the Buyer's Showcase. From Canada buyers will see filmmaker Amelia Moses' debut feature film Bloodthirsty. Jens Dahl, co-writer of NWR's Pusher, is working on his sophomore flick Breeder. Italian director Beniamino Catena has an interesting concept in Lo Sono Vera. From Estonia, Rasmus Merivoo's Kratt is also in post, a film where children summon a magical creature, which I don't think is at light as that sounds. The trailer for Tran Quoc Bao's The Paper Tigers dropped the other day, and this Vietnamese martial arts action comedy looks good. It's now in post. Finally another Canadian Pat Mills has a new film, The Retreat, which is also in post.

Second we look at the Proof of Concept program. Jennifer Handorf from the UK is working on her feature film debut The Change. Canadian Ante Kovac is in pre-production on their film Coming Soon. So yes, it lives up to its title so far. Argentine filmmaker Tamae Garateguy (She Wolf) is also in pre-production on her new film Dogman (Hombre Perro). We do not get to see too much genre cinema out of Israel so we hope Boaz Armoni's Fingernail gets what it needs to get done. Russian filmmaker and producer Maria Ivanova has her film In Her Head. Dutch filmmaker Hugo Keijzer is looking to expand on his 2019 short film The Occupant: Prologue with his debut feature film The Occupant, currently in post. Finally, probably the project with the highest profile actor attached to it, one Finn Wolfhard, is Rules for Werewolves by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux. Schaulin-Rioux just finished a short film version of the title so virtual attendees should expect to have a look at it next month.

It looks like there is a lot of intersting options for production partners at this year's Frontières Platform Cannes.