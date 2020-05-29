Drive-Ins 2020: Lighthouse International FF is World's First Drive-In Film Festival

Well, it had to happen, and I'm glad it did: we've finally got the world's first film festival with all selected titles playing the only way they can in the public space right now --- the drive-in!

When you think of the Jersey Shore, your mind might conjure up the garish spectres of "gym, tanning, laundry" and loudmouthed fools, but an antidote to all of that trash culture exists.

One such example is the Lighthouse International Film Festival. This year, from June 16-20, they're bringing the festival safely to the movie-going public via old school drive-ins!

There's tons of interesting docs and features, as well as short film blocks, episodic programs, conversations with filmmakers, anniversary screenings, and more.

Check out the entire festival and drive-in locations at their site here. In the meantime, you can get a taste for what they're playing from the list of narrative features and docs below: