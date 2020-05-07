Comic Scottish Thriller BOYZ IN THE WOOD Secures Wide Release

More independent and international genre films are gaining wider releases than ever, thanks to streaming services like Shudder, Netflix, Hulu and others. Case in point: comic Scottish thriller Boyz in the Wood will be released worldwide by Amazon Prime Video on August 7, 2020.

Our own J Hurtado saw the film at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, last year, and was happy to share his thoughts, describing it as: "The latest in a successful line of adult minded comedies about kids figuring themselves out. It just so happens that in this one, that involves running for your life while tripping on bunny shit and enough gore to make Tom Savini grin from ear to ear. It's a fantastic tromp through the highlands, a place where it's impossible get lost (because there are no corners), making it the perfect place to find yourself."

To be official, here's the synopsis: "Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip-based on a real-life program-known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day.

"Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that's worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures."

Ninian Doff directed; the film stars Samuel Bottomley, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, Viraj Juneja, Kate Dickie, Kevin Guthrie, Jonathan Aris, Georgia Glen, Alice Lowe, Brian Pettifer, with James Cosmo and Eddie Izzard.