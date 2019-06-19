Edinburgh 2019: In Clip From Festival Opener BOYZ IN THE WOOD, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE Meets TRAINSPOTTING

Edinburgh International Film Festival is set to begin, kicking off 2019 with Opening Gala title Boyz in the Wood on 19 June (today).

The film received its World Premiere at SXSW this year, where our own J Hurtado praised the film as "one of the highlights" of the festival in his very positive review here, and now the film is heading home. Director Ninian Doff may have made his name making music videos for the likes of Run the Jewels, JJ Doom, and Miike Snow, but he was born and raised in Edinburgh, and is bringing his debut feature back for its first European screening.

The film finds three troubled youths, and one bookish tag-along, getting lost in the Scottish Highlands. The situation goes from bad to worse when the group find themselves on the run for thier lives from a pair of upper-crust vigalantes with a mission to purge the area of disenfranchised youth. A dark and surreal comic journey ensues, headed by a young Scottish cast with support from Kate Dickie, James Cosmo and Eddie Izzard.

Check out the clip below for a taste...