THE BRIDGE CURSE Trailer: Never Turn Your Head on the Stairs

As if I needed yet another strong reason to stay home, the fresh new The Bridge Curse trailer gives ample evidence that going outdoors can be bad for your health.

Directed by Lester Shih, the Taiwanese horror mystery follows "a group of undergraduate students who dare to test the urban legend that anyone who crosses a ghostly bridge - where a women once took her own life - at midnight will find evil awaiting them."

Evidently, the film gained theatrical release in its native Taiwan in late February, and will be coming soon (perhaps, maybe) to cinemas in Hong Kong and/or other parts of Asia.

While we await its release, we can be cautioned by the good-quality trailer, which suggests that good thought and care has been put into its production. Also, we can remind ourselves that staying home really is the best course. After all, who needs to go looking for evil?

