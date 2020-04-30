Shudder's May Lineup Led by Z, MONSTRUM, BLOOD MACHINES and CONFESSIONAL

Okay. Technically, tomorrow is the beginning of May. We know it doesn't feel like it. What with 2020 being the longest January on record getting through the days, weeks and months has been a challenge. Fortunately the good folks at Shudder are doing their darndest to ensure that May goes a little better. Okay. Technically, tomorrow is the beginning of May. We know it doesn't feel like it. What with 2020 being the longest January on record getting through the days, weeks and months has been a challenge. Fortunately the good folks at Shudder are doing their darndest to ensure that May goes a little better.

The big four titles that Shudder is touting this month are Canadian horror flick Z, Korean creature featurs Monstrum, the complete cut of Seth Ickerman's Blood Machines with a rip-roaring soundtrack from Carpenter Brut and talking head thriller Confessional from Brad T. Gottfred.

And you paruse the rest of the titles coming to the streaming service this month you can see that there are more great titles in the lineup. Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, the original Satan's Slave, Argento's Tenebrae, Hellraiser and Hellraiser II: Hell on Earth, Matt Johnson's The Dirties and Turbo Kid.

See how much good stuff there is in May? If everybody had Shudder perhaps it would be easier to carry out the Stay at Home orders. We may have stumbled upon the solution here!!!