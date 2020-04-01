Now Streaming: Criterion Channel Celebrates Mifune Toshiro

Kicking off the month, The Criterion Channel celebrates the great Mifune Toshiro, who was born on April 1, 1920. (Note: now updated with new trailer for the occasion.)

In their collection "Toshiro Mifune Turns 100," the streaming service features 26 narrative films in which Mifune starred, including classic titles directed by Kurosawa Akira, plus a documentary, and, oh yes, an introduction by critic Imogen Sara Smith.

Of course, that's not all the channel has programmed for this month. Other highlights, per their official verbiage, are "a celebration of 1970s style; a second installment of our Columbia Noir series; spotlights on Jean Arthur, Gary Cooper, and Maurice Pialat; and audacious works by contemporary auteurs Yorgos Lanthimos, Jafar Panahi, Rungano Nyoni, and Alain Guiraudie." Details on the lineup available here.

Personally, I spent most of my waking hours over the past two days watching the channel, catching up on a half-dozen titles by a filmmaker that I hadn't seen before. So, the channel has proven to be well worth the cost, in my experience, over the past year. If you have not yet sampled their pleasures, they offer 14-day free trial. Stream happily away!

