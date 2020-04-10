Now on VOD: STRAY DOLLS, If You Want the Rainbow, You Gotta Have Rain

Without straying too far from our mission statement -- to focus on indie and international genre films -- I believe I can say that we all want the rainbow.

There! I said it! Of course, if you want the rainbow, you gotta have the rain first, as the trailer for Stray Dolls nicely explains.

Our own Christopher Webster reported last month that the film would be releasing today, and, indeed, as of today, it is now available on various VOD platforms. Here is more of Mr. Webster's story:

"In Sonejuhi Sinha's taut and topical debut crime thriller Stray Dolls, a young Indian immigrant is pulled into a whirlwind of criminal activity by her persuasive roommate.

"The film ... was nominated for the Best Narrative Feature award at the Tribeca Film Festival, and landed Sinha on Indiewire's 25 Rising Female Directors to Know list.

"Stray Dolls hosts a compelling cast in Geetanjali Thapa (Trapped) as the conflicted Riz, with Olivia DeJonge (Better Watch Out) playing Dallas.

"Cynthia Nixon, of Sex and the City fame, stars as Una, the owner of a seedy motel where Riz finds a job."

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing the film on the following platforms:

Digital EST/VOD

iTunes

Amazon

Google Play

Vudu

FandangoNow

Hoopla

Kanopy



Cable & Satellite VOD

InDemand (Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, Cablevision, etc)

Frontier

Verizon

DirecTV

AT&T

The trailer should let you know if the film is up your personal dark alley. Should you choose to do so, you may watch it below.

