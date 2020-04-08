A new TV Series called “Tale of Tails” starring two crazy Swedes set in LA, currently in production

Two Swedes are at it again!!! Actor Yan Birch and Director Harley Wallen. We are very happy to bring you some exclusive news and bring you an exclusive image from the set of their latest collaboration, the upcoming TV Series Tale of Tails; In season one they have seasonal top guest stars such as the very edgy Francisco played by no other than Yan Birch (The People Under the Stairs); Yan takes on the role of quite an eccentric and interesting character full on. Other guest stars include the alluring Lola played by Blanca Blanco (Betrayed) as well as UFC/Rizin fight legend Daron Cruickshank, who makes an action-packed guest appearance in season 1.

Season 1 regulars also include Kaiti Wallen, Tevis Marcum, Grover McCants, Jovie Lyn, Jessika Johnson, Jimmie Chiappelli, Jerry Hayes, Brett Stanfield, Stacey Saunders and Harley Wallen.

Tale of Tails is set in a “borderline” legal bar where anything goes – for the right price. Nick, the owner keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention. But when a dead dancer is found in the bathroom, trouble ensues for the establishment and its morally challenged occupants and staff.