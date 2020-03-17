IN THE TRAP: Trailer Premiere, Horror Flick Coming From Dark Sky Films on April 10th

Continuing along with our theme of posters with little girls facing away from us in horror films, here we have In the Trap from Alessio Liguori (Report 51).

Dark Sky Films announced the Digital/VOD release of In The Trap will be on April 10th. The poster with the common layout and trailer were passed along, have a look below.

In The Trap stars David Bailie (Pirates of the Carribean), Robert Nairne (Marrowbone), Jamie Paul (Black Mirror), Paola Bontempi (El ataúd de cristal), Sonya Cullingford and Miriam Galanti (Scarlett).