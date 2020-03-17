Miami Coverage Movie Posters Weird Reviews International Reviews Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
IN THE TRAP: Trailer Premiere, Horror Flick Coming From Dark Sky Films on April 10th
Continuing along with our theme of posters with little girls facing away from us in horror films, here we have In the Trap from Alessio Liguori (Report 51).
Dark Sky Films announced the Digital/VOD release of In The Trap will be on April 10th. The poster with the common layout and trailer were passed along, have a look below.
In The Trap stars David Bailie (Pirates of the Carribean), Robert Nairne (Marrowbone), Jamie Paul (Black Mirror), Paola Bontempi (El ataúd de cristal), Sonya Cullingford and Miriam Galanti (Scarlett).
Philip, a young proofreader, has been living in a self-imposed prison. Convinced that an evil force wants to take possession of his soul, he secludes himself in his childhood apartment, the only place where he thinks he's able to keep himself safe. But a meeting with a mysteriously alluring young woman makes him question his beliefs - have the demons that have haunted him all his life been simply a product of his own imagination, or is this new temptation yet another trap the devil has set for him?A chillingly claustrophobic take on demonic possession and the nature of faith, In the Trap is a nail-biting suspense thriller where nothing, not even salvation, is as it seems.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.