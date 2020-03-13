70s Rewind: Michael Crichton, From THE ANDROMEDA STRAIN to WESTWORLD

THE CAREY TREATMENT (1972; d. Blake Edwards)

A few months ago, I happened to watch Frank Marshall's Congo (1995), which I'd never seen before. I enjoyed the movie, which is based on Michael Crichton's novel, published in 1980. That reminded me that Crichton's novel Jurassic Park had awakened a long-dormant, fiction-reading phase in my life when I read it, shortly before Steven Spielberg's film version was released in 1993.

Curious as to whether Crichton's fiction held up, I visited my local Half Price Books and picked up a few of the author's paperbacks, including the earliest-published I could find, A Case of Need. As noted earlier in this article, the medical thriller was published under the pen name of Jeffrey Hudson while Crichton was still in his mid-20s and received critical acclaim, winning an Edgar Award.

Chock-full of medical terminology that is imcomprehensible to a lay person, such as myself, the novel makes extensive use of footnotes to explain the abbreviations that are constantly referenced. That makes sense, since the lead character is a pathologist at a Boston hospital and has many conversations with fellow doctors.

What makes it a page-turner is that Crichton, writing in the first person, makes for a very engaging guide through a world that he knows well and is critical about. It's a mystery about a doctor who has been charged with murder for an illegal abortion he has allegedly performed, leading to the death of a young woman in a promiment family.

Critchton casts his critical eye upon the medical profession, hospital administration, law enforcement, and the culture in the Boston area that surrounds it all. It's a fabulous book, better than the movie that it inspired.

Many years ago, I saw the film without realizing its origin. Directed by Blake Edwards (after Wild Rovers, before The Return of the Pink Panther, the film is a medical drama that looks good (photographed by Frank Stanley, who went on to shoot multiple Clint Eastwood films in that era) and features the charismatic James Coburn as the lead doctor.

The screenplay, credited to veteran screenwriters John D.F. Black, Harriet Frank Jr and Irving Ravetch, retains the major plot points from Crichton's novel while changing other things around a fair bit. The biggest departure is probably the addition of a romantic angle between Coburn and Jennifer O'Neill (post-Summer of '42) -- in the book, the good doctor is already married -- but Edwards keeps things moving along nicely.

Coburn gives a good star turn and gets to play against reliable hands like Pat Hingle. Dan O'Herlihy, John Hillerman, Robert Mandan and James Howe.

I enjoyed watching the movie again from a different perspective.

Released in U.S. theaters March 29, 1972. Most recently viewed December 26, 2019, via Amazon Video (rental).