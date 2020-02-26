Watch SCRATCH Now and Satisfy That Devilish, Itchy Feeling

Myths, legends, superstitions, and the supernatural are all subjects that make some of us squirm and some of us feel ... itchy.

Written and directed by Ronan Jorah, Scratch is a short film that addresses a popular topic, namely, what would happen if you met the Devil at a diner? Personally, I would stay far away from that kind of possible encounter, but if you are feeling itchy about the prospect already, then you may want to watch the 10-minute film in its entirety below. (My suggestion: watch only as much as you dare.)

Here's the synopsis: "Playing with myths and legends surrounding the Devil from Milton to the American south, the film follows an increasingly bizarre sequence of events that play out in real time, entirely from the point of view of the faceless and silent patron of a roadside diner on the night of a double murder."

The cast includes Mark Delabarre, Carey Van Driest, R.J. Foster, JR Carter, Peter Daniel Straus, Tiffany Peach with Rob Eigenbrod and Ronan Jorah. More information is available at the official site.