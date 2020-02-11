TRANSFERENCE: Trailer And Poster For Sci-Fi Thriller Release, This March From Epic Pictures

Epic Pictures is releasing Matthew Ninaber's sci-fi thriller Transference with a theatrical run in L.A. starting March 6th before hitting VOD on the 10th and Blu-Ray on the 24th.

Here are the poster and trailer down below, ahead of the release.

A twelve-year-old boy, Joshua, is charged with the protection of his twin sister when their father passes, but she possesses a special ability and his greatest challenge will not be keeping her safe but keeping her hidden. Twenty years later, Joshua is struggling to cope with the events of his childhood and the choices he has made since. Out of desperation, he places Emma in a psychiatric compound against her will. Joshua is driven to the world of underground crime to maintain their secret. But he cannot earn enough to hide their past and someone has followed their trail of destruction. When a sinister visitor attempts to remove Emma from his care, Joshua comes to the most important realization he can make for himself, his sister, and the world.

Tranference was directed by Matthew Ninaber from a screenplay by Jennifer Lloyd, Aaron Tomlin and himself. His movie stars his brother Jeremy Ninabar as Joshua and Melissa Joy Boerger as Emma.